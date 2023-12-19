IDF Chief-of-Staff Herzi Halevi and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir traded barbs in a closed cabinet meeting on Monday night following the IDF’s announcement that it was suspending soldiers for reciting the Shema Yisrael prayer in a mosque in Jenin.

Halevi explained to him the decision was based on the values of the IDF and its commanders, at which point the minister replied: “I am a cabinet member, I am the political rank, we decide [what is moral].”

The Israeli military chief responded: “You are wrong; I will decide what is a moral act and what is not in the army. Do not threaten me.”

In the video circulating on social media, an IDF soldier is seen in the mosque holding a microphone and reciting Shema Yisrael, the same microphone used for the Muslim call to prayer. The echoes of the Shema could be heard bouncing off the walls in Jenin.

The IDF responded to the circulating footage, stating that such demeanor is deemed “unacceptable.” Later, the Israeli military confirmed that the soldiers involved were suspended from all operational activities. A general view of a mosque, after the Israeli army's withdrawal from the Jenin camp, July 5, 2023 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

'Sinwar assassination? It took the US 10 years to bring Bin Laden's head'

The cabinet also asked Halevi about the achievements of the war. According to two sources, Halevi referred to the elimination of senior Hamas officials and said: “It took the Americans 10 years to bring Osama Bin Laden’s head.”

Some of the ministers were indignant. Justice Minister Yariv Levin asked, "We entered Gaza so that it would take 10 years? Will it take 10 years to eliminate Hamas?".

Transportation Minister Miri Regev joined in and wondered, “Who will be here in another 10 years to see the result?” Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told her: “We will be here for another ten years,” and Regev replied: “We should bring him [Gaza Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar] in long before 10 years.”

Halevi replied: “Here, there are good people working on it, and it will take much less time.”