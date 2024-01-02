Crucial mental health project launched for Gaza region

Israel Venture Network (IVN) has announced a collaboration with Alumot Or and the Center for Jewish Impact to initiate the "Brothers at Heart" project.

This vital initiative is poised to offer urgent mental health care to children and educational staff affected by the traumatic events in the Gaza surrounding area.

The project, coordinated by the Administration for Rural Education and Boarding Schools, is a response to the mental health crisis triggered by the intense fighting on 7/10, described by Avi Ganon, CEO of IVN, as the "biggest mental health event in our history."

The full impact of this event is yet to be understood, but its immediate and long-term effects on the mental well-being of those in the education system are undeniable.

An essential project

Renowned psychologist and educational psychology expert Yoel Ifrach emphasized the necessity of the project. Despite initial interventions, many children and educators require ongoing support to process their trauma and avert serious psychological harm.

According to a statement by IVN, the project seeks to greatly enhance the availability of psychological services in the short term.

Robert Singer, Chairman of the Center for Jewish Impact and Alumot Or, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, underscoring the urgency of providing immediate emotional support to students and educational staff. This initiative is critical in establishing a foundation for recovery and normalcy. Advertisement ROBERT SINGER (credit: Shahar Ezran)

According to the statement, Brothers at Heart aims to bolster psychosocial teams in 22 selected schools and boarding schools. This will involve providing individual and group emotional therapies by qualified social workers, therapists, and psychologists, tailored to the emergency situation.

In addition, they intend to offer emotional care and professional training to educational and therapeutic teams, equipping them with essential tools for trauma treatment.

The project will be funded by donations amounting to NIS 1.7 million, directly benefiting educational institutions in the southern region.

Founded in 2001 by Israeli and American tech entrepreneurs and investors, IVN focuses on bridging social and economic gaps in Israel. With a history of supporting educational systems in various cities and establishing initiatives like the "Avne Rosha" institute, IVN brings valuable experience and expertise to this project.

Alumot Or is a social organization committed to enhancing special education through the development and implementation of innovative programs. The Center for Jewish Impact bridges the diaspora with Israeli civil society, operating on diplomatic and international levels.