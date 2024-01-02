Mayor of Sderot calls for evacuated residents to return home

The mayor of Sderot, Alon Davidi, called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to return people who had been evacuated back to their homes.

Almost three months have passed since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, and the evacuees from both southern and northern Israel remain located outside of their cities, mostly in government-funded hotels.

The southern city of Sderot is no exception.

During the October 7 massacre, the city was invaded by close to 200 Hamas terrorists, who massacred 50 civilians and 20 police officers; citizens were evacuated.

The mayor's request for peace

Davidi attempted to convey to the government the importance of returning the residents of his city to their homes in a Monday morning discussion with Israeli journalist Niv Raskin.

The mayor also brought up a plan that should allow for "resettlement" in the country by paying grants to all residents who will agree to voluntarily leave their hotels and return to the city. IDF soldiers inspect the remains of a police station in Sderot, which was the site of a battle following a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, on October 8. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Who is Alon Davidi?

Growing up in Beersheba, Davidi studied at the high school yeshiva in Carni Shomron. From there, he went on to become an officer in an elite IDF unit. He then began his public activities. Davidi ran for mayor and lost, but he continued to run in the elections until he won them ten years ago.