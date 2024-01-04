Joshua's Altar on Mount Ebal vandalized by Arab rioters

Joshua's Altar, located at Mount Ebal in the West Bank, was vandalized this week by Arab rioters coming from villages in the area.

The rioters burned tires on the historical remains and sprayed Palestinian flags and inscriptions in Arabic on the stones of the altar.

Activists from Mavak al kol dunam (A Fight for Every Acre) organization who came to tour the place on Thursday were horrified to discover the vandalism, stating that it was a "result of the lack of Jewish presence on the mountain." A year ago, the organization revealed plans by the Palestinian Authority to build a residential neighborhood on the altar site itself, which the group said "would destroy the archaeological remains and prevent Jewish access to the heritage site."

Following the destruction of the altar, the organization announced on Thursday that they would hold a prayer the following day in the area of ​​the site to increase the Jewish presence on the mountain in memory of Capt. Harel Sharvit of the Israel Defense Forces, who fell in the Gaza Strip and was one of the most prominent activists for the establishment of a Jewish settlement there.

Altar has seen numerous attacks by Palestinians

In the past two years, the alter has experienced a number of attempts of attacks by Palestinians, with some even causing the site's wall to be irreparably damaged. Joshua's altar on Mt. Ebal in Samaria. (credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)

The organization said that "Jewish presence on the mountain in the form of an agricultural farm or a permanent settlement will ensure Israeli control of the area and prevent destruction and damage to the altar. The right-wing government, which in the past spoke strongly against the damage to the site, should order the establishment of a settlement on the mountain."