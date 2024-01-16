In an interview with Piers Morgan on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Monday, Thomas Hand, Emily Hand’s father, hit back at those who say Israel’s war in Gaza is a disproportionate response to the October 7 massacre perpetrated by Hamas.

With his nine-year-old daughter, Emily, by his side, the Irish-born Hand addressed the anti-Israel claims.

“They don't know a thing, we're living it, we have been living it for 30 years," he continued. "You have no idea; you have no right to even speak to me. Have you been to Israel? Ever?”

Regarding claims that Israel is an apartheid state, he said: "Has anyone of you come to see apartheid in this country? It doesn't exist, you idiots!” he cried out angrily. Demonstrators rally in support of Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, outside the White House in Washington, U.S., November 4, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

“Come look at all the roadsides, it's in Hebrew, it's in Arabic, and it's in English,” he added, “If it were apartheid, you wouldn't do that.”

“And you're all chanting 'From the River to the Sea,' you don't know what river, you don't know your history, you don't know your geography,” he exclaimed.

"You're all chanting 'From The River To The Sea' - you don't know what river!"Thomas Hand, whose daughter was held captive by Hamas for 50 days, reacts passionately to those who say Israel's response has been disproportionate.@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/UI3WNfClN7 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) January 15, 2024

Advertisement

Daughter held in Gaza captivity for 50 days

Emily Hand was kidnapped from Be’eri by Hamas terrorists on October 7, remaining in captivity for 50 days.

Her father, who became a prominent figure in the fight to bring back his daughter, initially believed she had been killed by Hamas terrorists. In a CNN interview a few days following the massacre, he recounted his sense of relief at that thought. He later learned she had been kidnapped.

Emily was released from Gaza as part of a deal exchanging Israeli hostages with Palestinian prisoners. She was reunited with her father on November 25.

Tzvika Klein contributed to this article.