In a recent survey of 250 college students across the US, 86% supported the Palestinian chant “From the river to the sea,” however, only 47% of the students who embraced the slogan were able to name the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea that the chant is referencing.

Some of the alternative answers were the Nile and the Euphrates rivers, the Caribbean, the Dead Sea and, the Atlantic Ocean. Less than a quarter of these students knew who Yasser Arafat was or what the Oslo Accords were.

In total, after learning a handful of basic facts about the Middle East, two-thirds of the surveyed students went from supporting ‘from the river to the sea’ to rejecting the slogan.

When students were shown on a map of the region that a Palestinian state would stretch from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, leaving no room for Israel, 75% of the 80 students shown the map changed their support to "probably not."

An art student from a liberal arts college in New England ‘probably’ supported the slogan believing that "Palestinians and Israelis should live together in one state." When informed of recent polls in which most Palestinians and Israelis rejected the one-state solution, this student lost his enthusiasm. So did 41% of students in that group.

Another group of students claimed the chant calls for a Palestinian state to replace Israel. Of these students, 60% reduced their support for the slogan when they learned it would entail the subjugation, expulsion, or annihilation of seven million Jewish and two million Arab Israelis. Only 14% of students reconsidered their stance when they read that many American Jews considered the chant to be racist and threatening.

Explosion of anti-Israel protests and antisemitism on US Campuses

House Education and The Workforce Committee hearing titled ''Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism'' on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, December 5, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO)

These chants have run rampant on college campuses in protests that have left Jews feeling targeted by classmates and faculty, and abandoned by the universities' administrators.

In a high-profile congressional hearing in Washington, US on December 5, 2023, the presidents of three of the US’ top universities were asked directly if "calling for the genocide of Jews," referring to the slogan "from the river to the sea," and to chants calling to globalize the intifada, is against the universities’ respective codes of conduct, all three presidents said the answer depended on the context.

The presidents, however, unanimously agreed that antisemitism was a serious problem on their campuses and has grown more severe since Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel and the start of Israel’s war against Hamas.