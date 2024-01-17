Gali, Altman join for winter campaign

The Gali shoe chain and the Altman Health company are collaborating for the winter under the slogan "protecting the children inside and out," as part of which when purchasing shoes from the children's winter collection in the chain's stores, you will receive a full-sized winter Yomi (daily) nutritional supplement free.

The collaboration will be accompanied by an innovative campaign, and the first of its kind in Israel, based on AI under the slogan: "Protecting the children inside and out".

The stars of the campaign are virtual children, created by artificial intelligence alongside the cartoon character of Yomi" representing the Altman brand's children's vitamin series.

The purpose of the collaboration is to combine the two brands and reveal to a new audience Gali's children's winter collection for 2024 and the most favorite nutritional supplement for children in Israel, "Yomi" by Altman - a nutritional supplement for children in the form of gummy bears, with a gel texture and fruit flavor.

The daily winter nutrition supplement is designed to help parents protect their children in the winter. The product contains concentrated extracts of Echinacea, black elderberry, and vitamin C known for their properties. The supplement is gluten-free and preservative-free.

The campaign will launch next week and will include broad digital advertising, advertising on all social media assets of the two companies, advertising at customer events, through extensive influencer activity and on the sales floor in all Gali branches nationwide.

According to Ganit Alon, VP of Marketing at the Brill Group, which operates the Gali chain: "This is a broad move aimed at generating strategic marketing activity between two brands that are seemingly unrelated, but whose purpose, target audience and brand values - reliability, quality and family - are the same. Advertisement

The collaboration was born out of sympathy with the parents who want to protect their children from the winter damage inside and out and out, after listening to our loyal customers, to spoil them with a high-quality gift with an especially high added value.

"Throughout the year we take care of high-quality and comfortable shoes that protect the children's feet. This winter, with the multitude of diseases that reach their peak during this period, we wanted to give them another, especially high-quality gift that would also take care of them from the inside - the connection with Altman, as surprising as it may be, was a natural step, and together we can provide a perfect and first-of-its-kind solution for parents who care about their children's health."

Alon added: "We created the campaign for the joint activity in collaboration with Altman and together we chose to come out with an innovative AI campaign as part of the advertising strategy focused on the social and digital worlds and out of a desire to surprise and also appeal to new consumer audiences and especially to young parents, who are on social networks, familiar with the world of AI and which is for them the most correct and most intriguing thing these days. Alongside the virtual campaign, a broad influencer activity is also planned, and to complete the marketing message, unique display accessories have been designed to be placed in all 70 branches of the chain."

According to Limor Landau, VP of Marketing and Digital at Altman Health: "Altman Health, the leading nutritional supplement company in Israel, is proud to lead, together with the Gali chain, a collaboration whose entire purpose is to protect all of our children inside and out. The shared values and the willingness to protect our child's health this coming winter, created a significant move for both parents and children. We invite everyone to enjoy the quality products and strengthen the body during the cold winter days."

Gali was established in 1975, as a quality Israeli brand in the field of footwear and was the first family shoe chain in Israel. Today Gali is owned by the Brill Group and has 70 branches all over the country.

Altman Health is the leading nutritional supplements, vitamins and minerals company in Israel and promotes a healthy lifestyle and is part of the Mabarot product group. Through innovative research, professionals and the use of quality raw materials, the company offers a selection of advanced products that provide a solution to a variety of problems in the world of health. The company has a wide range of about 300 products in dozens of different categories. Its products can be found in all the pharmacies of the health funds, the pharma chains, and in the houses and natural chains in Israel from north to south.