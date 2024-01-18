9-year-old chess prodigy to compete for title of youngest champion ever

A 9-year-old Israeli child is set to compete in the Israeli Chess Championship in Acre, facing opponents four times his age, as revealed in a press release on Tuesday.

The life story of Israel Cohen, a third-grade student, could be the script for a blockbuster movie directed by Steven Spielberg. Born in Israel to a Filipino mother and an Israeli father, he later lived abroad and recently returned to Israel, setting the stage for an incredible achievement: becoming the youngest chess champion in Israel.

A brilliant mind

Israel's talent, extraordinary photographic memory, and sharp mind enable him to recall dozens of moves backward and calculate dozens more forwards. Starting next Sunday in Acre, he is anticipated to participate in the Israel Senior Championship, competing against opponents who are not only twice his age but even four or five times older.

As the youngest participant in the gifted program of the Israel Chess Association, many in the industry foresee a bright future for him. "I just enjoy the game," quips Cohen. "I love it because it is interesting and makes me develop my thoughts."

His love for chess was instilled by his father, Avi, who is also a chess player and was a candidate for the title of "chess expert" during the Corona period. During lockdowns, Israel got immersed in the challenging game, playing with his father at home. "It was love at first sight," said Avi. "We would play for hours." Israel Cohen and his mother, Rose, playing chess (credit: PUBLIC RELATIONS)

Last year, he clinched the Israeli championship under the age of 8, with his goal being a continued success in the years to come. "At the moment, I'm not thinking too far ahead; I just want to have fun," explains Israel. His proud father adds, "He can perform calculations that an adult cannot do without a calculator. I saw his potential from the first moment, but no one knows what the future will bring."

A family affair

Moreover, Israel belongs to a family of chess players in the same club - Maccabi Kiryat Yam Bialik, albeit in different leagues. Avi plays in the National League, Israel in League B, and his mother, Rose, in League C. The Chess union is fully supportive of Israel, considering him an uplifting figure. "It would be worthwhile to come and see him in the Israeli Championship," they suggest. Advertisement

The opening event of the Israel Chess Championship is scheduled for January 21 in Acre, continuing until January 29, with the Israeli chess champions to be announced during the festive closing ceremony.

Throughout the championship, chess events will be held in various institutions in the city of Acre to involve the local community in a chess celebration, aiming to make the game of kings accessible to the residents of Acre and the surrounding area.