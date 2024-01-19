Energy Minister Eli Cohen tours Israel's national gas rig Karish

Recently appointed Energy Minister Eli Cohen toured the national gas rig 'Karish' on Thursday to receive an overview of the process of pumping, treating, and producing natural gas in Israel.

During the visit, the minister toured the rig and its facilities, met with workers, and received a review from the rig operators on the process of plumbing and treating gas from the reservoir.

The visit was accompanied by the CEO of Energean Israel, Shaul Zemach, the director of the Teva Treasures Administration, and the petroleum commissioner at the Energy and Infrastructure Ministry Chen Bar-Yoseph.

"The production of natural gas is essential for the civil and security needs of Israel. We will continue to work in cooperation with the security forces to ensure and maintain a regular and continuous supply to the economy and industry," stated Minster Cohen.

Securing Israel's economy through energy

Israel's Energy Ministry has been working around the clock to ensure a stable and regular energy supply to the economy.

The national gas rig is pumped from FPSO 'Shark,' one of Israel's three natural gas rigs.

The natural gas produced by the rig is pumped from wells 1,700 meters deep and at an underground depth of 3-4 kilometers through underwater pipelines

The natural gas is treated at the rig and flows through offshore pipelines to the national transmission system. It began producing natural gas in September 2022.

Together with other rigs, it supplies the local economy's demands for natural gas.

This operation has significantly strengthened Israel's energy security and led to a drop in prices in the country.