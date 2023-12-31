3 tips for Israel’s new energy minister from environmental activists

It’s official: Ministers Eli Cohen and Israel Katz have exchanged roles, with Cohen assuming the position of Energy Minister and Katz taking on the role of Foreign Minister.In honor of Cohen’s recent appointment, The Jerusalem Post sought insights from some climate activists on the initial actions Cohen could undertake to guide Israel towards a more environmentally sustainable and energy-independent future.Here are their recommendations:First, Cohen could play a key role in passing an effective climate law that would put Israel on par with its Democratic counterparts, such as the United States and Europe.The current climate bill was passed in the Ministerial Committee on Legislation shortly before the Knesset summer break. It was deemed “shameful” by environmental activists, many of whom said it could worsen the climate change situation in Israel.
Commitment to reduced emissions
In the bill, the government committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030. However, most similarly developed countries aim for 50% by the same year. Moreover, activists have said the bill has too many loopholes and not enough enforcement to ensure that Israel hits its targets.Reports released last year by the OECD and others showed that Israel is not on track to reach its climate ambitions and said the country would need to introduce additional carbon-reducing measures across all sectors to achieve its goals.
Next, the Energy Ministry should finally focus on clean, sustainable energy – ideally solar.Israeli-American solar energy entrepreneur and advocate Yosef Abramowitz said that Cohen could be instrumental in increasing solar installation by pushing to remove the cap on VAT exemptions for shared buildings.Currently, people who own individual houses can install solar rooftops and receive a tax exemption that makes it worthwhile, Abramowitz explained. However, the 80% of Israelis who live in shared buildings – and 100% of ultra-Orthodox – cannot benefit from the same exemption, removing the incentive.“If Cohen would align the incentive so every building would want to install solar and solar storage – and we could install these panels very quickly – you could bring about 5GW of solar power to the country, or about 25% of the country’s energy needs,” Abramowitz said.Another way to generate at least 5GWs of solar is to work for climate justice, Abramowitz added, such as establishing a solar quota for minorities, especially the Bedouin community. This, he said, would bring much-needed economic development to Israel’s poorest community, which has suffered disproportionately from the war.
Jonathan Aikhenbaum, director of Greenpeace Israel, had a similar idea. He said that one of the challenges of installing solar energy fields in the Negev is that the energy needs to make it to the Center, which would involve establishing extensive new infrastructure. Instead, Aikhenbaum advised that Cohen should focus on developing a rooftop or local solar energy system.“At Greenpeace, we have been involved in developing a model for municipalities to have the capacity to make this big step forward,” Aikhenbaum said. “Today, the solar policy of the Energy Ministry is not ambitious enough.”He said the ministry should supply technical support and financial incentives so Israel can make the leap.