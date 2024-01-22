In a video shared on X earlier this week by KAN 11, celebrity Israeli singer Idan Reichel voiced his opinion on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

“The Palestinians in Gaza are not rebelling against Hamas; they could have been braver, enter even tonight into all the tunnels and rebel against Hamas, fight against them even at the price of high costs to them.

“They could bring us back all the hostages, get rid of Hamas, and begin to reconstruct their lives. They are not doing this and, therefore, we must look at most of them as combatants.”

עידן רייכל: "הפלסטינים העזתים יכלו להיות אמיצים - להיכנס עוד הלילה לכל המנהרות ולהתקומם נגד חמאס. להלחם בהם. גם במחירים כבדים לאלפים מהם - ולהחזיר לנו את כל החטופים. להעיף את חמאס ולהתחיל לשקם את חייהם. הם לא עושים את זה - ולכן יש להתייחס אל רובם כמעורבים"@alon_fruchter pic.twitter.com/V6Cl2yjpX3 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) January 20, 2024

Ahmad Tibi hits back

Ta’al MK Ahmad Tibi responded on X, accusing Reichel of calling “for the mass killing of civilians in Gaza...on the grounds that 'they are combatants.' This is defined as a war crime.” MK AHMAD TIBI addresses the ‘Haaretz’ conference in Jaffa on Tuesday. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

He further admonished the singer for performing in settlements and encouraging “occupation and oppression.”

He continued, “What is the difference between you and Minister Amichai Eliyahu who called for an atomic bomb to be dropped on Gaza?" Advertisement

עידן (רייכל) @idanraichel אתה למעשה קראת להרג המוני של אזרחים בעזה ( שמתבצע) בטענה ש״הם מעורבים״. זה מוגדר כפשע מלחמה.כ10 אלפי ילדים. עזוב אנשים שמפגינים, מה אתה עשית? לא רק שלא העזת להפגין נגד מתנחלים( עוד פשע מלחמה לפי החוק הבינלאומי) אתה מופיע בהתנחלויות ומעודד כיבוש ודיכוי… https://t.co/FFWsoQssWJ pic.twitter.com/juOdVAG7ZP — Ahmad Tibi (@Ahmad_tibi) January 21, 2024

Reichel's previous posts

Following the October 7 massacre, Reichel has voiced his opinion on X. He said, among others, “The target is not the destruction of the Palestinian people. It is the complete destruction of Hamas and all its factions. And the price that the Palestinian people pay during the operations to destroy Hamas will be a heavy one. And Hamas will be solely responsible for this.”

He also said, “The Palestinians conducted their flight in a despicable and deplorable way.”

“By these horrific murders, they showed disregard to any rules of engagement, and by kidnapping, they showed no morals and no values.”

“It’s only appropriate that we respond with the same NEW TOLLS of engagement.”