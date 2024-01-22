Israeli singer Idan Reichel and Arab MK Ahmed Tibi clash over Israel-Hamas war

The Palestinians in Gaza "could bring us back all the hostages, get rid of Hamas...they are not doing this and, therefore, we must look at most of them as combatants," Idan Reichel said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israeli music star and performer Idan Raichel. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Israeli music star and performer Idan Raichel.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

In a video shared on X earlier this week by KAN 11, celebrity Israeli singer Idan Reichel voiced his opinion on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.  

“The Palestinians in Gaza are not rebelling against Hamas; they could have been braver, enter even tonight into all the tunnels and rebel against Hamas, fight against them even at the price of high costs to them.

“They could bring us back all the hostages, get rid of Hamas, and begin to reconstruct their lives. They are not doing this and, therefore, we must look at most of them as combatants.”

Ahmad Tibi hits back

Ta’al MK Ahmad Tibi responded on X, accusing Reichel of calling “for the mass killing of civilians in Gaza...on the grounds that 'they are combatants.' This is defined as a war crime.”

MK AHMAD TIBI addresses the ‘Haaretz’ conference in Jaffa on Tuesday. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
MK AHMAD TIBI addresses the ‘Haaretz’ conference in Jaffa on Tuesday. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

He further admonished the singer for performing in settlements and encouraging “occupation and oppression.”

He continued, “What is the difference between you and Minister Amichai Eliyahu who called for an atomic bomb to be dropped on Gaza?"

Reichel's previous posts

Following the October 7 massacre, Reichel has voiced his opinion on X. He said, among others, “The target is not the destruction of the Palestinian people. It is the complete destruction of Hamas and all its factions. And the price that the Palestinian people pay during the operations to destroy Hamas will be a heavy one. And Hamas will be solely responsible for this.”

He also said, “The Palestinians conducted their flight in a despicable and deplorable way.”

“By these horrific murders, they showed disregard to any rules of engagement, and by kidnapping, they showed no morals and no values.”

“It’s only appropriate that we respond with the same NEW TOLLS of engagement.”



