Maccabi Tel Aviv officially announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with Elitzur Shomron from the National League this week, which Knesset member Ahmad Tibi responded to by writing a complaint letter to the Euroleague.

"I am writing to express my concern and disappointment regarding the agreement recently reached by Maccabi Tel Aviv,” MK Tibi wrote in a letter to EuroLeague Secretary General Paulius Motiejunas.

“It was brought to my attention that Maccabi Tel Aviv entered into an agreement with a club called Elitzur Shomron, which is located in the illegal settlement of Samaria in the West Bank. This agreement makes Elitzur Shomron a subsidiary of Maccabi Tel Aviv."

"As is known, international law treats settlements as occupied territory, including Samaria, as illegal. These settlements are an obstacle to the peace process, and they are ostracized by the international community. By entering into such an agreement, Maccabi Tel Aviv is supporting an entity that operates in violation of international law,” the Knesset member continued.

“This development raises an ethical and political question, and it should have an impact on the status of Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Euroleague. The connection between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Elitzur Shomron means that Maccabi Tel Aviv is operating beyond the green line, which marks Israel's lines before 1967." MACCABI TEL AVIV players express their appreciation for their traveling fans following the season-ending Game 5 defeat to AS Monaco at the Salle Gaston Medicin. (credit: YEHUDA HALICKMAN)

Letter of appeal to Euroleague

"I call on the EuroLeague to act against the agreement," added MK Tibi. "Such an agreement is against the values ​​of fairness, ethics, and the laws that the EuroLeague should enforce. It harms the reputation of the league and its values. I ask the EuroLeague to investigate the matter and think about steps, including Maccabi's position in Tel Aviv in light of the cooperation with Elitzur Shomron.

“If the Euroleague respects international norms and values, I believe you will act appropriately."

It should be noted that Eliztur Shomron in fact hosts its games in Ganei Tikva, which is not located in Samaria.