"See? Not only will I not take you, no one will," said a taxi driver who refused to provide service to Human rights activist and former MK Yehuda Glick on Wednesday, according to a statement released by human rights organization B'tsalmo, whose CEO is Glick's son.

According to the statement, Glick ordered a taxi from a well-known company in order to get a ride from the Israel Museum to his office. When the taxi arrived, the driver asked him, "Are you Yehuda Glick?" When he said yes, the driver responded by saying, "I'm not taking you."

After about 10 minutes had passed, the driver reportedly returned and berated him a second time, saying, "See? Not only will I not take you, no one will."

Glick has a history with the driver's family

After this interaction, Glick checked the name of the driver. According to the statement, the driver in question is Magdi Hejazi. He is believed to be the cousin of Moataz Hejazi, a terrorist who tried to assassinate Glick nine years ago. Moataz severely injured Glick before he was killed. Taxis on Jerusalem's King George Street (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Following this, B'tsalmo made a demand to the Transportation Ministry to have Magdi Hejazi's license revoked.

"This is a very serious offense, and the taxi driver should lose his driver's license forever," the letter from CEO of B'tsalmo Shai Glick states. "It is not possible for a person to deny service to service to a customer solely on the basis of his political views, his hatred of Jews, or anything similar. The man should be in prison, but at least take away his license."