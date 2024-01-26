Ben-Gvir's secretary granted a gun permit without qualifying - report

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's secretary, Nili Kadosh, received a gun permit without meeting the requirements, Haaretz reported on Thursday.

Kadosh first attempted to receive a permit from the gun licensing department at the National Security Ministry.

However, her wish was not granted since the conditions that enable an individual to get a permit do not apply in her case, namely, the area in which she lives does not entitle her to one, nor did she serve in a combat unit in the army, Haaretz said.

Kadosh next applied for a permit via the police, whose head of the security and licensing department can approve applications for particular cases, as per the report. A gun with bullets on table (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Ofir Buki, the acting head of the department, approved the request and recommended that Kadosh be given a permit because of the war, among others. Heeding this, the ministry issued the permit.

Shortly after, Buki was promoted to the rank of commander and made head of the department, a promotion approved by Ben-Gvir, according to Haaretz.

Kadosh's reason for a gun permit

Speaking to Haaretz, Kadosh cited her close work with Ben-Gvir as the main reason for needing a gun permit. The minister is constantly "under threat. Attempts have been made on his life several times," she explained, stating a situation could arise in which she too could be hurt.

In addition, due to the nature of her position, she said, "I walk around in dangerous locales in the wee hours of the night and have to go home by myself."

"The fact that I'm a woman doesn't mean I don't deserve the right to protect myself," she concluded.

The police responded to Haaretz, saying, "The regulator for licensing firearms is the firearm licensing department in the National Security Ministry. The police are one of the bodies who recommend, by law, to authorize giving a license when the applicant is entitled to a license according to the list released by the department. For a personal recommendation one must fulfill the criteria for a personal recommendation by the police, which is confidential. "As for the personal recommendation Nili Kadosh received, it was approved in keeping with the criteria listed in the procedure mentioned above."