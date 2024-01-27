Three injured in various conditions in shooting in Lod

Three people were seriously, moderately, and lightly wounded respectively in a shooting incident in Lod on Friday, Walla reported the following day.

Police opened an investigation into the Damash neighborhood in the city. All those who were injured are residents of the city, according to the report.

MDA paramedics arrived at the scene and treated those injured, and evacuated them to Shamir Medical Center in Be'er Yaacov.

Police are still searching for the perpetrators of the shooting.

Earlier violent incidences in Lod

Earlier this week, a resident of Lod in his 40s was seriously injured in a violent incident, also in the city. He, like the three injured on Friday, was also taken to the Shamir Medical Center.

A month earlier, the police arrested a resident of Lod in his 30s on suspicion of murdering his 60-year-old mother in her home in the city. The police forces that arrived at the apartment found the woman and her death was determined immediately by the medical officials who arrived.

This is a developing story.