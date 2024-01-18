Two wounded amid gunfire heard in Jerusalem's central bus station

Two people were wounded as Gunfire was heard in Jerusalem's central bus station on Thursday evening, according to witnesses on the scene.

One person in their 30s was seriously wounded, while another was lightly wounded.

Eyewitnesses on the scene said that a security guard for the bus station shot an assailant three times as he advanced from the direction of the train station.

A large concentration of emergency services was seen in the area, with bus station security urging travelers not to linger. An Egged bus in front of the Jerusalem Central Bus Station (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Eyewitnesses describe the nature of the attack

There is a general sense of confusion, even among eyewitnesses, about the motive, status, and identity of the person who was shot.

“They’re saying it’s criminal, how can they say it’s criminal? I saw him take out a knife,” said an angered resident. “Why, just because he has Israeli citizenship?”

"I saw him lying there injured," said a beggar who was standing in front of the station.

The nature of the incident is currently unclear. According to police, the incident is criminal.

This is a developing story.