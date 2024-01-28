IDF and Border Police officers, along with the Shin Bet, arrested ten wanted persons in the West Bank overnight on Saturday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Sunday.

They arrested two wanted persons who were involved in transporting and smuggling infiltrators.

In the Shuyukh village in the Etzion regional Brigade, IDF reservist troops arrested a suspect who operated a transport network that smuggled infiltrators, along with an additional suspect, the IDF noted.

Furthermore, the forces found and confiscated the vehicles used by the two suspects. An Israeli military raid to search for wanted Palestinians at the Nur Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarm, in the West Bank. July 24, 2023. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Arrest under fire

In Wadi Burkin, in the Menashe regional Brigade, the forces arrested two other suspects while under fire from the opposing force, the IDF reported.

In the village of Kalkas, within the Yehuda regional Brigade, the troops confiscated weapons they found, in addition to tens of thousands of shekels, which were reportedly designated for terrorist activities.

The suspects were arrested and transferred to be further investigated by security forces, the IDF said.

Since the start of the war, more than 2,950 suspects have been arrested throughout the regional Judea and Samaria Division, and over 1,350 suspects in the Bekaa and Valleys Division, who are associated with the Hamas terrorist group, the IDF concluded.