Two wide-lipped rhinoceros, a species in danger of extinction, are coming to Israel as part of the species conservation program of the European Association of Zoos (EAZA), of which two Israeli zoos are members.

Two wide-lipped rhinoceroses recently landed in Israel as part of a program of the European Organization of Zoos, in which the Biblical Zoo and Safari - the Ramat Gan Zoological Center are members, for the preservation of the endangered species.

The two rhinos, 8-year-old Eno and Mephenzi, arrived in Israel from a zoo in the city of Lille, France, which is about an hour away from Paris. Their arrival was made possible after a careful examination by the species coordinator at the European Organization of Zoos and their adaptation to the zoos' abilities to hold this large and impressive species. The safari has kept rhinos since its inception and they have been breeding there since 1973.

To date, 33 wide-lipped rhinos have been born at the safari. The Biblical Zoo makes a very important contribution to the European program by keeping males that are not intended for breeding. New rhinos arrive in Israel (credit: Walla)

9 rhinos on safari

As of the beginning of 2024, the herd of rhinos in the Ramat Gan safari has 9 rhinos: Atari, the aging male who is also the father of all the cubs, Maya, Carnivale, Tupac, Karen Peles and her daughters Kifenzi and Camille, Rihanna and her daughter Rainy-Rafiki.

Tupac, now a mature and strong male who challenges his father Atari, is a relative of the other rhinos. Due to the genetic closeness between the individuals, it is important to prevent Tupac from drowning the herd. In order to maintain the genetic diversity essential to the health of the individuals in the herd and the health of the population in the zoos, females must be allowed to be impregnated by a male who is not a member of their family.

Therefore, the safari will take in Mfenzi, while Tupac is expected to eventually move to the biblical zoo. Advertisement

Litter in rhinos: every three years

Wide-lipped rhinos live in the African savannas, often near water sources. They are among the largest land animals and adult males can even weigh up to 4 tons. The females are smaller than the males. Their lips are rectangular and wide, and that's why they are called the "broad-lipped" rhinoceros in Hebrew.

The large horn is longer and thinner in females than in males, as they need to protect their young. Their skin is light gray and thick. The duration of their pregnancy is about 18 months, at the end of which one cub is born, weighing about 50 kg. The cub is born without a horn, which will start growing immediately after birth. The cub will double its weight by the age of six months.

A female rhinoceros can give birth about every three years. The cub spends time with its mother almost until the time of the littering of its younger brother or sister. Shortly before the litter, the mother signals to her adult cub that it is time to go on an independent life.