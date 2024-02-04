The US is still describing what is being done in Gaza—after 30,000 Palestinians were killed—as 'self-defense.' It is not. As many in the States have said, it is not proportional. It's much more than that," Newsweek quoted Tibi as saying.

Tibi argued in the interview that Biden had given up on promises he made after a visit to Israel in November that "Palestinian aspirations" would determine the future of the Gaza Strip.

"I don't believe there is one Palestinian who believes those statements of President Biden about 'the day after.' In the last two months, talking about the day after, Netanyahu blocked President Biden. It's embarrassing," Tibi said to Newsweek.

Does Israel require US intervention?

Tibi gave a number of examples of Israel successfully getting its way despite American intervention on behalf of Palestinians and charged that the US president did not actually view Israelis and Palestinians equally.

"President Biden is dealing in a very discriminatory way about the value of Israelis versus Palestinians. We do believe that children are equal if they are Israelis or if they are Palestinians. We are against killing Israeli civilians, and we are against killing Palestinian civilians," Tibi said to Newsweek. US President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (not pictured) and the Israeli war cabinet, as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

While Tibi's views on the US are far removed from all of the Jewish Israeli parties, including those in the opposition, he agrees with fellow politicians from the opposition that the problems start at the very top.

"The most important issue on 'the day after' is the day after Netanyahu," Tibi said, according to Newsweek.

Criticism of Biden and Netanyahu

"[Netanyahu] is responsible for the Israeli failure of October 7; he is responsible for the loss of 1,200 Israelis—part of whom were civilians, women, and children. People in Israel feel that the government of Israel left them without defense, unprotected, because they sent forces of the army to the West Bank to protect settlers...The priorities of this fascist government are very much obvious," Tibi said to Newsweek.

Tibi's criticism of Biden came on the same day that far-right National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir also issued criticism of the president in an American news agency but from the directly opposite direction, arguing in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that the president was doing too much to help the Palestinians in Gaza since the humanitarian aid for Gazans was ending up in the hands of Hamas.

While Ben-Gvir's remarks were widely condemned, Tibi's comments did not receive much attention.