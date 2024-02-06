Cornerstone laid for Shira and Ishay Davidi oncology center at Sheba

The new center will be part of the Jusidman Cancer Center, which will provide an advanced and complete medical solution in one place for all the needs of oncology patients, including the oncology and hematology departments, bone marrow transplants, and oncology clinics.

Sheba was the first in Israel to establish a dedicated emergency medicine center several years ago for its oncology patients, in view of their unique needs. The new center is expected to open at the end of 2025, and it will be a spacious, innovative and groundbreaking emergency medicine center both in terms of the standard of medical care and the level and experience of the service.

Ishay Davidi said at the ceremony: "Shira and I have a strong and courageous connection to Sheba. Our commitment stems from identification with the culture and DNA of Sheba and our great appreciation for the people who lead the hospital. Sheba's groundbreaking innovation in the field of cancer is impressive on an international level. The combination of technological leadership, compassion and care… the Center for Urgent Oncology Medicine will provide the best and most advanced response."

Prof. Raanan Berger, director of the Cancer Center at Sheba: "At Sheba, we operate from a concept that places the patient at the center, which is why we were the first in Israel to establish a center for urgent oncology medicine. The center provides professional, immediate, and the best medical standard response to all patients at the cancer center, while providing service and creating an optimal patient experience, and reduces their exposure to the general patient population in the hospital. The new medical center that is planned to be built thanks to the donation of Shira and Ishay Davidi will allow us to give oncology patients the best conditions for treating their medical needs and will make it easier for them in the patient journey that they go through throughout their illness."

Yoel Har-Even, head of the International Division and Resource Development at Sheba: "The new center… represents a leap forward in the quality of medical care for the cancer patients treated at Sheba. As the largest and most advanced medical center in Israel, we place the quality of medical care and the well-being of the patients at the top of our priority list. I would like to personally thank Shira and Ishay Davidi, who have stood by our side for many years. Thanks to them, many patients in Israel will receive an advanced, safe and personalized medical response."