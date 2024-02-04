For World Cancer Day, Health Minister Uriel Bosso was given the first copy of the book "Young People's Story #2," by the Halasartan (Stop Cancer) community.

The book was given to the minister by members of the Halasartan community and Zohar Jacobson, founding president of the association that was established in memory of her daughter Tal, who died of cancer at age 26.

The book is mainly intended for doctors and family doctors and is also relevant to other areas of specialization where cancer may be detected in routine examinations among young people.

The book was written in collaboration with senior oncologists and cancer associations, who joined forces to raise awareness for early detection of the 7 types of cancer common among young people.

From right: Shira Kuperman-Segal, co-founder and CEO of Halasartan, Zohar Jacobson, president and founder of Halasartan, and Minister Uriel Bosso