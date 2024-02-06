For his first visit outside the Americas since his election last November, President Javier Milei of Argentina chose to travel between Jerusalem and Rome.

An ardent supporter of Israel and the Jewish people and a fierce opponent of Hamas, Milei is in Jerusalem in a show of solidarity and to further cement bilateral relations. He will continue to Rome for bilateral talks but is particularly keen to go to the Vatican because Pope Francis is an Argentinian who was born in Buenos Aires.

Milei is accompanied by Rabbi Axel Wahnish, with whom he studies Torah and who is his ambassador-designate to Israel, and Foreign Minister Dianna Mordino.

During his election campaign, Milei announced that he planned to move his country’s Embassy to Jerusalem. However, he has severe economic problems to overcome before battling political opposition to transferring the Embassy to Israel’s capital.

During his three-day visit, Milei will probably spend more time in the company of President Isaac Herzog than with any other top-ranking official. Javier Milei at the Western Wall, February 6, 2024 (credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)

Milei’s schedule, as far as Herzog is concerned, includes visiting the president at his official residence and being accompanied by him to Yad Vashem on Wednesday, as well as to Kibbutz Nir Oz, near the Gaza border, on Thursday. Nir Oz lost nearly a quarter of its population on October 7. The losses included victims of the Hamas massacre and hostages kidnapped by Hamas and taken to Gaza.

Before seeing Herzog, Milei visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, and he is due to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who, in a congratulatory call following Argentina's election, invited him to Israel.

At the President’s Residence, Herzog was particularly friendly in welcoming his Argentine counterpart and thanking him for choosing Israel as the country to which to make his first state visit. He assured Milei of the warmth of the people of Israel towards Argentina, saying that the visit exemplifies the special relationship between the two countries.

Herzog expressed gratitude for Milei and Argentina's support for Israel

Herzog noted the large Argentinian immigrant population in Israel, in addition to the fact that there are many Israelis whose families hail from Argentina.

“You have shown your love and affection both for the Jewish people and the nation-state,” Herzog told Milei.Herzog briefed Milei on what he would see during his visit to the South and updated him on the hostage situation, saying that there were still 136 captives in Gaza.

Relating to the war against Hamas, Herzog said, “I know that you’re supporting this fight, and I’m delivering the message through you to the entire world as well: We want them home as soon as possible. This cannot wait any longer. Their suffering is immense, and this is against any rule of human values.

Milei responded that it was both an honor and a pleasure to be in Israel and underscored that he has said repeatedly, since day one, that he would make sure that his first diplomatic visit as president would be to the State of Israel. “I am keeping my promise now,” he said, “and let me say that it fills me with joy to have had a spiritual visit to the Kotel (using the Hebrew word for the Western Wall).”

Moving from the emotional to the political, Milei said, “Of course, this visit is also testimony to the commitment we’ve had from the very first day of the terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7.”

He reiterated his solidarity with the Jewish state and his support for Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself.He added that he had sent a proposal for a bill to Argentina’s Lower House of Congress demanding the release of all the hostages, with a particular focus on the 11 Argentine citizens who remain captive.