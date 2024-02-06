Argentinian President Javier Milei arrived in Israel on Tuesday ahead of the Argentinian head of state’s promised relocation of the country’s embassy to Jerusalem, the Foreign Ministry announced. Upon landing, Milei was welcomed by Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

"You are a value-driven person committed only to truth, and it is no wonder that you chose to come to Israel immediately to support us in the just struggle to defend the Jewish people against Hamas terrorists,” Katz told the Argentinian president.

“I thank you for recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and for your announcement now to relocate Argentina's embassy to Jerusalem, the capital of the Jewish people and the State of Israel. Welcome to Israel, Mr. President - Viva La Libertad Carajo!"

Argentinian President Javir Milei arrives in Israel on Feburary 6, 2024 (YOSSI FUNES/FOREIGN MINISTRY)

Accompanying President Milei were Argentina's Foreign Minister, Diana Mondino, the presidential chief of staff, Karina Milei, and the President's Rabbi, Rabbi Shimon Axel and his wife.

Benjamin Netanyahu welcomes Milei

Shortly thereafter, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to X, formerly Twitter, to welcome the Milei. FM Israel Katz embraces Argentinian president Javier Milei shortly after the Argentinian head of state lands in Israel. February 6, 2024. (credit: Shlomi Amsalem/Foreign Ministry)

"I warmly welcome the arrival to Israel of the President of Argentina, Israel's friend, Javier Milei, who announced the relocation of Argentina's embassy to Jerusalem. Welcome, dear friend!" Netanyahu wrote.

אני מקבל בחום את הגעתו לישראל של נשיא ארגנטינה, ידיד ישראל חאבייר מיליי, שהודיע על העברת שגרירות ארגנטינה לירושלים. ברוך הבא חבר יקר! — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) February 6, 2024

Minister-without-portfolio Gideon Sa’ar of Benny Gantz’s National Unity Party also wrote a post on X to welcome the Argentinian president and celebrate the decision to relocate Argentina's embassy.

“Congratulations to President of Argentina @JMilei, one of Israel's great friends worldwide, on his important announcement at the outset of his visit to the country regarding the relocation of Argentina's embassy to Jerusalem,” wrote Sa’ar. “Welcome to Israel!”