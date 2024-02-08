'Jihad must stop': Hamas founder's son talks UNRWA, support for Israel

Son of Hamas co-founder Mosab Hassan Yousef, also known as 'the Green Prince', spoke up in support of Israel during an interview conducted with the spokesman of the Prime Minister's Office for Arab media.

The interview delved into personal topics, as Yousef discussed his childhood, describing his experiences growing up as the son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef.

Yousef also discussed his experience of studying at a UNRWA high school in the West Bank and explained that the education he received there was one where hatred towards Jews was encouraged.

Taught to hate Jews from childhood

"Everywhere you go, there is hatred towards the Jewish people and Israel. You are taught hatred in mosques, schools, the street, and at home," he stated when reflecting on his education at the UNRWA high school.

Yousef then discussed the terrorist organization Hamas in further depth and about the current situation in the Arab world and the Middle East. A UNRWA funded school in eastern Jerusalem. January 29, 2024 (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

"The people who wrote the Hamas charter are a group of lunatics," he said. Advertisement

A warning to the world about Hamas

Yousef also had a warning for the Arab world, stating that "the Arab world needs to pay attention to the danger from within. Hamas doesn't care about human lives. They sacrifice the lives of children and innocent children to achieve cheap political goals.

Excerpts of the interview will be published and promoted on various digital platforms, both in the international community and the Arab community.

In addition to the interview, Yousef toured the Gaza envelope and visited the settlements affected by the October 7 massacre and the site of the Re'im music festival massacre.

'The idea of jihad must stop, and it must stop now," Yousef concluded.