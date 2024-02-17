Grapevine: All about FOZ

The Friends of Zion (FOZ) Museum is becoming one of the most popular venues for events in the city. Easily accessible at the intersection of Rivlin and Hillel streets, with polite, kind, and considerate staff and a variety of facilities, this evangelical Christian establishment is frequented by Jews and non-Jews alike. Even the most religiously observant Jews have no qualms about going there because there’s no missionary activity, and there’s even a mezuza at the entrance.

Although FOZ founder and president Mike Evans is a practicing Christian, he is also the son of a non-practicing Jewish mother (and a Christian father). Moreover, his mother’s grandfather was Rabbi Michael Katznelson, a factor that suggests Evans may be distantly related to justice minister Shmuel Tamir (1923-1987) – born in Jerusalem as Shmuel Katznelson – who fought in the Irgun against the British and subsequently in the War of Independence. A lawyer, he led many legal battles aimed at bringing Nazi war criminals to justice.

One of the ongoing FOZ activities is providing medication, housing, and outings, as well as hot meals, for Holocaust survivors. Politically, Evans, like Tamir, is decidedly right-wing. He is a very vocal supporter of former US president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump.

An even better-known Katznelson, Berl, whose geographic background was similar to that of Rabbi Michael Katznelson, was on the opposite side of the political aisle. An influential Second Aliya figure, together with David Ben-Gurion he established Ahdut Avodah with the goal of uniting the entire Labor Movement and was one of the founders of the Histadrut, the national trade union organization that defends workers’ rights.

FOZ is active in pro-Jewish and pro-Israel advocacy and in providing food and equipment for soldiers, evacuees, and the needy.

This week, at a tribute for Bedouin civilians who risked their lives to rescue people from the Hamas attacks on October 7 (organized by The Abraham Global Peace Initiative in conjunction with FOZ) musical entertainment was provided by violinist Mordechai Schoenwald, who despite being wounded fighting in Gaza, wanted to show his appreciation for Bedouin bravery and concern for their fellow beings.

Pardes goes through Budapest

■ RELIGIOUS EDUCATIONAL movements and organizations, in addition to expanding their followings via Zoom, live streaming, and other social media platforms, are also traveling abroad as part of a face-to-face campaign for spreading the word. This summer, Pardes faculty will be spending a week in Budapest, home to one of the oldest Jewish communities in Europe. In addition to meeting and connecting with the local community and teaching, the group will take the opportunity to explore Jewish heritage sites. Pardes alumni and all those interested are welcome to join Dr. David I. Bernstein, Rabbanit Nechama Goldman Barash, and Rabbi Zvi Hirschfield. This should be of particular interest to people of Hungarian Jewish background. To learn more, google pardes.org.il Advertisement

Donya Meijer speaks at the Jewish Historical Society of England's Israel branch

■ VETERAN MEMBER of the Israel branch of The Jewish Historical Society of England Donya Meijer will be the speaker at the society’s meeting on February 24, at 7.45 p.m. A regular contributor to such meetings, she will discuss the diaries of Rabbi Haim Yosef David Azulai, known as “the Hida” (1724-1806). A brilliant Talmudic scholar who traveled extensively through the Jewish world, his diaries include impressions of England and the trials and tribulations he endured as an emissary from the Holy Land in that era, sometimes describing them with a touch of humor.

Coming up in March, at a date yet to be announced, Shmuel Becker will tell the story of the little-known, unrecognized, and amazing work of multinational retailer Marks & Spencer in the effort to save the Jews of Europe from the atrocities of the Holocaust.

All of the society’s meetings are held at Mercaz Hibba, 75 Herzog Street, near the Botanical Gardens. Admission is NIS 30.

Jerusalem businesses struggle

■ JERUSALEM HAS always been plagued by economic concerns, even before Israel was downgraded by Moody’s. Although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich insist that Israel’s economy is healthy and that we have nothing to worry about, it is surely a matter of concern to see the increase in the number of vacated shops in the capital. On King George and Hillel streets alone, the number of shops for rent is in the range of a dozen. Business in some of these locations was a mere year old before proprietors were forced to throw in the towel. Several other stores are empty of customers nearly all the time; and even on Fridays, when the city’s coffee shops used to be full to overflowing, these days it’s fairly easy to get a seat. Does anyone at City Hall care?

Conference of Presidents to take place in Jerusalem

■ WHILE SEVERAL global Jewish organizations which traditionally hold their major conferences in Israel have either canceled them this year or put them on hold until after the war, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations will once again take place in Jerusalem, with an official opening on Sunday, February 18.

The leaders of some 50 diverse Jewish organizations will meet in Jerusalem with President Isaac Herzog; Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Defense Minister Yoav Gallant; Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer (whom many know from his period as Israel’s ambassador to the US); War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz; opposition leader Yair Lapid – and, of course, US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew, who is a well-known figure to American Jews.

Participants will spend less time in the capital than in past years and will instead visit strategic sites and talk to people across the country who have been directly or indirectly affected by security, social, political, and economic challenges.

