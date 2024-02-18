Israeli dermatologist chosen as consultant for French beauty firm

As part of the collaboration, Akerman will produce professional content for Avene and will take part in the professional aspect of the brand's events, launches, and professional seminars. Akerman will also help convey the scientifically based qualities of the brand to the general public, such as content articles, shooting explanatory videos, and editing and participating in digital activity on social networks.

"I am happy to join one of the leading and most desirable dermatology brands in the world. Today, in the era of social networks, there is a great demand from consumers for professional and factual information about dermo-cosmetic care products, mainly a desire to know about the ingredients, their effectiveness, and their correct use. This information can be professionally transferred to the final consumer only by expert dermatologists."

According to Liron Granot, manager of the Avene brand in Israel: "The choice of Dr. Akerman is intended to make reliable medical information accessible to the general public, in which you will reveal the revolutionary solutions offered by the brand and deepen the awareness and values of Avene in the field of dermo-cosmetics."

Akerman is considered an international expert in dermatology. A graduate of Tel Aviv University, she specializes in the skin department at Beilinson Hospital. Today, she manages the skin department at the Rothschild Health Fund of Clalit Health Services and in addition, operates a chain of private aesthetic clinics that she owns.

Avene is a leading and research-based dermo-cosmetic brand for the treatment of sensitive skin produced by the French pharmaceutical company Pierre Fabre. Avene products are based on the thermal water that is pumped directly from the Avene springs in France. Avene's unique water has been studied in more than 150 different studies and found to soothe irritations, anti-inflammatory and soften the skin. Avene products were developed in the research and development laboratories of the Pierre Fabre pharmaceutical company and are produced under strict standards and pass effectiveness tests with dermatological control.

The brand offers a wide variety of products for the treatment of sensitive skin and various skin problems, such as acne, healing, etc., and of course its famous sunscreen products.