Israeli citizens unite around doing good – the 18th good deeds day is underway

Good Deeds Day, a flagship project of the nonprofit Ruach Tova of the Arison Group, will be held on March 19th and will send out the message of unity • Thousands of volunteering and doing good activities will take place nationwide. United in Good

The 18th Good Deeds Day will be held on March 19th, with thousands of volunteering activities and doing good opportunities taking place across the country. Good Deeds Day is a peak event that marks the ongoing, year-round activities of Ruach Tova, a nonprofit organization of the Arison Group, which offers tailored volunteering opportunities throughout the year.

This year, the key message of Good Deeds Day is United in Good, with the idea of creating a critical mass of good deeds that brings about positive change. It calls on each and every person to join and do a good deed, be it large or small, according to their ability and heart’s desire, with the goal of creating positive change. Good Deeds Day will also be celebrated worldwide, with millions of people participating in 110 countries across the globe.

Businesswoman and philanthropist Shari Arison, who initiated Good Deeds Day 18 years ago: "I have always believed that if we think good, speak good, and do good, our world will be a better place. Good Deeds Day creates a critical mass of people united together in good," says Arison. "As a nation, on October 7 we suffered a terrible and tragic assault, and we will never be the same. Since that day, we are all hurting, but we are also more united, loving, giving, and are volunteering for one another. This year on Good Deeds Day, let's all amplify the good and illuminate it while emphasizing our unity and our togetherness. Because we are all one."

Do you also want to take part in the 18th Good Deeds Day? You are invited to visit the Good Deeds Day website, and choose your own special way of doing good from a variety of options and places: at home or at work, in groups or as individuals, with organizations or nonprofits. You can also choose the type of volunteering activity that suits you best: preparing food baskets for people in need, participating in creative projects for evacuees, joining joy-spreading activities, helping the environment or animals, volunteering with special populations, children and youth, the elderly, and more.

Visit the Good Deeds Day website, and choose your way of doing good.