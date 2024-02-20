HaGal Sheli (My Wave) champions healing and resilience at White House summit

HaGal Sheli (My Wave) champions healing and resilience at the White House summit, drawing upon over a decade of experience in surf therapy. The organization's journey began ten years ago, with a vision to empower individuals across Israel to overcome life's challenges through the transformative power of surfing. Building on this foundation, HaGal Sheli (My Wave) embarked on a groundbreaking initiative in partnership with the Israeli Ministry of Defense Rehabilitation Department. For the past two years, they have operated a surf therapy program specifically tailored for IDF veterans grappling with post-traumatic stress (PTSD).

In a significant moment at The White House, HaGal Sheli (My Wave), renowned for its groundbreaking surf therapy programs, stood as a beacon of hope and resilience. Invited by Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, the organization's leaders convened with top officials, including Jessica Killin, Chief of Staff, and Erica Knievel Songer, Counsel to Vice President Kamala Harris and Deputy Assistant to President, to advocate for critical issues facing Israeli society post-October 7th.

Amidst the aftermath of October 7th, HaGal Sheli (My Wave) sprang into action, leveraging its extensive experience and partnership with the Israeli Ministry of Defense Rehabilitation Department. In the first week following the tragic events, the organization provided crucial care to over 1,000 veterans, released hostages, Nova Festival survivors, and evacuees from the most affected communities, spanning from the north to the south of Israel.

HaGal Sheli's (My Wave) emergency trauma intervention plan, aptly named "Tools from the Waves," emerged as a beacon of hope during these tumultuous times. This innovative program utilizes surfing as a powerful therapeutic tool, complemented by the expertise of educators, clinical psychologists, and social workers. By integrating physical release with structured emotional processing, the program aims to empower individuals on their journey to healing, reducing the risk of post-traumatic stress and fostering resilience.

Moreover, amidst the prevailing uncertainty, HaGal Sheli (My Wave) continues to provide stability for Israeli at-risk youth through its multi-year, multi-step educational program. By establishing consistency in the midst of unpredictability, the organization cultivates long-term resilience among its participants.

During the White House summit, HaGal Sheli (My Wave) advocated passionately for the immediate release of remaining Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. They shared the poignant story of Tamar Samet, a cherished member of the HaGal Sheli (My Wave) team, who tragically lost her life during the Nova Festival. Through distributing yellow ribbons, they raised awareness and solidarity for the hostages' plight.

The meeting highlighted HaGal Sheli (My Wave)'s unwavering commitment to healing, resilience-building, and advocacy in Israeli society. As the organization continues to pave the way for healing through the power of surfing, its impact reverberates far beyond the waves, inspiring hope and transformation in communities nationwide

About HaGal Sheli:

HaGal Shelly was established in order to provide a real opportunity for girls and boys at risk, post-trauma patients and people with disabilities to get on the wave and succeed through formative coping with the elements, through surfing. The organization runs educational and therapeutic programs in 10 surfing centers spread from north to south.

The organization has over 10,500 alumni and 350 educators, therapists and marine professionals strive to help participants uncover their inner strengths in order to cope with life's challenges.

