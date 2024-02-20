Bibas family seen alive in new footage, Bibi delays State of Palestine vote

Security cameras in the Khan Yunis area showing the kidnapping of the Bibas family. Released by IDF February 19, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IDF presented on Monday a security video showing Shiri Bibas and her children Ariel (4) and Kfir (1) alive in captivity in Gaza back in October.

Later, at a press briefing, IDF Spokesman Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari explained that, on October 7, Shiri was kidnapped with her children by terrorists and brought to an outpost in Khan Yunis, where they were detained by a terror group by the name of Kataib Mujahadin. At some later point, the Bibas family became the responsibility of Hamas, who had overall responsibility for the invasion from the start.