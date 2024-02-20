Bibas family seen alive in new footage, Bibi delays State of Palestine vote
Hungary twice blocks EU consensus statement against IDF Rafah offensive • IDF jets strike deep inside Lebanese territory
WATCH: IDF finds video of Bibas family alive in captivity in early days of war
The family was told that the video was found in a tunnel or in a hiding place.
The IDF presented on Monday a security video showing Shiri Bibas and her children Ariel (4) and Kfir (1) alive in captivity in Gaza back in October.
Later, at a press briefing, IDF Spokesman Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari explained that, on October 7, Shiri was kidnapped with her children by terrorists and brought to an outpost in Khan Yunis, where they were detained by a terror group by the name of Kataib Mujahadin. At some later point, the Bibas family became the responsibility of Hamas, who had overall responsibility for the invasion from the start.Go to the full article >>
Deputy Chairman of Hamas in Gaza: Hamas has 'capabilities in Rafah'
"Sometimes he says he wants to dismantle the resistance and what remains of the capabilities of Al-Qassam in Rafah," al-Hayya said of Netanyahu.
The Deputy Chairman of Hamas in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, acknowledged in an interview with Al Jazeera on Monday that Hamas still had capabilities in Rafah, according to a recap of the interview posted to the Hamas Telegram channel.
Al-Hayya led the Hamas delegation in the Cairo ceasefire talks earlier this month, Reuters reported at the time.Go to the full article >>
Hungary twice blocks EU consensus statement against IDF Rafah offensive - exclusive
The Post learned that Foreign Minister Israel Katz, who was at the Munich Security Conference, had personally called his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó and asked that he help Israel.
Hungary has twice blocked a European Union consensus statement against the IDF’s pending military operation against Hamas in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, a consensus that called for an “immediate humanitarian pause” to the war, leading to a permanent ceasefire, The Jerusalem Post has learned.
“Hungary stood alone in the EU,” senior diplomatic sources said.Go to the full article >>
Netanyahu delays Palestinian statehood vote to ensure passage
Ministers from Netanyahu's Likud Party, as well as from the Religious Zionist Party (RZP) and Otzma Yehudit, criticized the language, as it did not rule out a Palestinian state in general.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced on Monday to delay a symbolic Knesset vote affirming the government’s opposition to unilateral Palestinian statehood to allow time to shore up support for its passage.
The vote, initially scheduled for Monday night, had been designed to highlight Israeli unity on the issue. It fell prey, instead, to Right-wing politicians from the opposition who wanted Netanyahu to issue a stronger declaration against Palestinian statehood.Go to the full article >>
WATCH: IDF jets strike deep inside Lebanese territory
Israeli intelligence identified a terrorist entering a Hezbollah structure in the Ayta ash-Shab region. Following this, fighter jets were dispatched to attack the building.
IAF fighter jets targeted Hezbollah terrorists who were in a military infrastructure in the area of Marwahin in southern Lebanon after they were identified by troops, the military said on Monday.
In addition, the warplanes attacked two Hezbollah weapons storage facilities near the city of Sidon in Lebanon.
The strike was in response to the launch of a UAV toward the Lower Galilee on Monday, the IDF added.Go to the full article >>
Israel has no veto power over Palestinian statehood, PA tells ICJ
The ICJ is expected to hear half-hour statements from 49 countries and three international organizations, in addition to the PA’s three-hour legal argument presented Monday.
Palestinians have an inalienable right to statehood that must not be denied by Israel, Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki told the International Court of Justice on Monday at the start of a six-day hearing on the conflict between the two peoples.
“The Palestinian people have a right to self-determination that is non-negotiable,” Maliki said, adding that “no occupying power including Israel can be granted a perpetual veto” over the national rights of another people.Go to the full article >>
Israeli arrested for meeting with senior Hamas officials, funding terror group
The investigation revealed that the 53-year-old suspect, Osama al-Okbi, identified with Hamas ideology and transferred financial aid to Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.
The Shin Bet, in conjunction with the police, arrested an Israeli citizen resident of the Negev, along with his wife, in January on suspicion of having ties with Hamas terrorists abroad, the Shin Bet announced on Monday.
The investigation revealed that the 53-year-old suspect, Osama al-Okbi, identified with Hamas ideology and transferred financial aid to Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, amounting to tens of thousands of shekels.
Al-Okbi found the funds through charity, collecting donations from mosques in the Negev, which he would subsequently transfer to the hands of the Hamas in the Strip, the Shin Bet said.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, IDF says