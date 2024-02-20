Israel deserved October 7 'as a punishment from God,' former MK says

"From my point of view, October 7 was a punishment from God", said Channel 14 presenter and 103FM broadcaster Yinon Magal in a sneak peek video of an interview between him and Roni Kuban that will be aired on Tuesday evening.

In the clip, Yinon claimed that the punishment from god was deserved because of immoral actions by the Israeli public during the holidays, including breaking up prayer services in Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv on Yom Kippur last year.

Roni Kuban, the interviewer and host of the show "Meeting with Roni Kuban," in which the full interview will be aired, pushed back in the clip, asking, "God is responsible for a security failure?"

Roni Kuban at the launch event of the broadcasting season of the Public Broadcasting Corporation ''KAN'' in Tel Aviv, February 8, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

When Yinon laughed off the question and responded with "No," Roni followed up by asking, "Who was more responsible for the security failure on October 7, God or Netanyahu?"

Magal then responded, saying, "Netanyahu is guilty," a few times before the clip ended.