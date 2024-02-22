Elbit systems releases Hermes 650™ drone, latest in Hermes series

Elbit Systems announced the latest addition to the highly acclaimed Hermes Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) family on Wednesday – the Hermes™ 650 Spark, a tactical UAS designed to meet the evolving challenges of the aerospace and defense industries.

The latest in a line of unmanned drones that includes the Hermes 450 and Hermes 900, the Hermes™ 650 Spark expands the operational flight envelope with next-generation multi-mission capability, versatility, and survivability.

"The launch of our Hermes 650™ Spark marks an important milestone for Elbit Systems. This cutting-edge UAS, built on decades of market leadership, underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology, and providing exceptional capabilities to our global partners,” said Yoram Shmuely, General Manager of Elbit Systems Aerospace.

Engineered for versatility and reliability, it excels in medium altitude long endurance aerial missions, thanks to features like automatic takeoff and landing (ATOL) and auto-taxi capability from short runways. IDF Hermes 450 Zik drone. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Elbit’s Hermes drones

The next-generation, autonomous, and digital UAS is equipped with Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) capabilities enabling the drone to deliver exceptional payload capacity with increased range, flight speed, endurance, and operational efficiency.

The 650 also boasts a high payload capacity of 120kg, allowing for multi-payload configurations without compromising flight endurance while upholding the highest standards of safety, survivability, and immunity, complemented by modern, autonomous, and predictive maintenance practices.

Elbit's Hermes drone system is used in many countries, including the Philippines, Switzerland, the European Union, and Canada. The Thai army purchased Elbit Systems’ Hermes 450 drones in 2017 before upgrading to the Hermes 900 in 2022.

Founded in 1966, Elbit Systems has become Israel's biggest supplier and exporter of drones and land-based military equipment.

"I am confident that this new addition to our diverse and innovative aerospace defense portfolio will further solidify our commitment to advancing defense technology, ensuring security, and meeting the dynamic needs of the modern battlefield," Shmuely declared.