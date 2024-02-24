Intolerance strikes again: Likud activist verbally assaults October 7 victims' families

"You have not learned anything, and now they killed your son," Likud activist Rami Ben-Yehuda told a bereaved father of an October 7 victim at a protest outside of the Knesset, Israeli media reported on Monday.

Ben-Yehuda, known for politically charged altercations, arrived at the protest in front of the Knesset in Jerusalem, approached where the protesters were organized, and began to verbally attack them. Among the slurs shouted were calling the families "Hamas supporters" and "oppressors of Israel."

In a video documenting the incident, Ben-Yehuda is seen confronting the bereaved father and calling out to him, "Haven't you learned anything? They killed your child. You haven't learned anything from the Palestinian Nazis. You are a shame to the people of Israel, an oppressor and a hater of Israel." To another protest activist, he yelled, "Here's another wretched Hamas supporter."

פעיל הליכוד רמי בן יהודה הגיע למאהל המשפחות השכולות ותקף מילולית אב שכול: "לא למדת כלום, והרגו לך את הילד. תומכי חמאס, עוכרי ישראל"https://t.co/1F9K9ZeY6y | @inbartvizer pic.twitter.com/c6qwOtauKf — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) February 20, 2024

The families of the hostages have been under attack since the beginning of the war when, in December, a resident of Kiryat Gat tried to set fire to one of the tents near the Knesset - while families were sleeping inside.

Ben-Yehuda has a history of violence

Additionally, this is not Rami Ben-Yehuda's first confrontation on a political basis, when he received a restraining order after he attacked the wife of Knesset member Ze'ev Elkin in April 2021.

He was also filmed physically assaulting retired Brig. -Gen. Rami Matan during an anti-Netanyahu protest in September of 2022 and was later convicted.

Maariv contributed to this report.