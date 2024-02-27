ICI by Lotan and Beyar awards the winners of the De-Haan med-tech innovation award

The ICI cardiology conference was held yesterday Sunday and today Monday at the Intercontinental Hotel in Tel Aviv with nearly 2000 participants from Israel and the world, the prestigious John De-Haan Prize competition was held. About forty companies from Israel and the world participated in the competition and 14 of them were selected to present during the convention. An international panel of judges selected three winners:

The first place was won by the company Paragate Medical founded by Dr. Yair Feld and presented by Nitai Hanani who developed an implanted pump to remove fluids from the body in heart failure patients.

The technology is intended for heart failure patients who accumulate fluids in the body. The pump is implanted in the abdomen and absorbs fluids from the body using a gentle negative pressure through a suitable porous membrane. The company is already in an international clinical trial.

The prize in the amount of $150,000 was awarded to the company during the plenary session.

Magneto won the second award for extracting clots from the arteries of the lung and brain by using a novel electric field. The company was awarded a prize of $30,000.

Alchimedics from France won third place, having developed a drug-coated stent that also acts against blood clotting, and reduces the need to administer blood thinners after stent implantation in the coronary arteries. The company was awarded a prize of $20,000.

The meeting supports the enthusiastic start-up industry that was heavily present in the meeting and contributes to the promotion of cardiovascular medicine worldwide.

Professor Rafi Bayar:

"We are proud of Israeli cardiology and the startup industry that participated fully in the conference, presenting new developments and new methods for treating cardiovascular diseases and thank our many friends from around the world who came to the conference and participated in it as a tremendous support and strong belief in Israel"

Professor Haim Lotan:

“ICI conference is the leading innovation conference in cardiology in the world and continues to prove its steadfastness during such a difficult time for Israel. I am convinced that the current crisis will leave us strengthened and we will continue to lead the world in excellent cardiology and medical innovation."