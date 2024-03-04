SACARA opens Purim pop-up store

SACARA is opening this week with an estimated investment of NIS 500,000 a dedicated Purim concept store that will include over 10,00 make-up, skincare, and Purim accessories for all ages.

SACARA's flagship store covers an area of approximately 170 sq.m. in Petah Tikva’s Grand Mall, and will be transformed during March into a concept store designed and created, especially for Purim. It will be open from March 4-30.

The pop-up store was designed and built by designer Emily Noy Ben Haim, and will reveal the looks created by the content creator Noa Sol Matan for Purim 2024: spider and cobwebs, sun and moon, galaxy… Also, at the entrance to the branch and inside the store, there will be huge LED screens on which instructional videos will be projected for how to get the right look for Purim.

The concept store will launch hundreds of new and trendy products for Purim, including makeup palettes, care products, face and body paints, glow pencils, bulk glitters, stencil cases for face makeup, colored lenses for eyes, special stone stickers for the face and body, a jewelry collection for costumes, artificial liquid blood, hair bows, hats, nail products, face and body makeup brushes and more.

Among the new collections, you can find: a collection of colored mascaras for only NIS 10, glitter gel in 8 iridescent shades for NIS 15, a professional cream palette for face and body makeup that includes 12 shades for NIS 59.90, a collection of lipsticks in a variety of metallic shades for NIS 9 only, diamond stone stickers to decorate the face and body for NIS 15, a professional mineral makeup palette for the face and body at the price: NIS 39.90 and more.

According to Itai Zamir, CEO of the SACARA chain: "In recent years, Purim has become associated with the SACARA chain, which offers the widest mix of makeup products for this holiday. This year, too, we have developed new products that will respond to different looks and we offer the Israeli consumer under one roof an experiential concept in which any costume can be created using a wide range developed especially for Purim, at attractive and comfortable prices and uncompromising quality."