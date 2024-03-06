Social Equality Ministry to help ex-Haredim draft to IDF

The Social Equality Ministry has set up programs to help prepare people who are leaving Haredi society to join the IDF.

The program is meant for young adults between the ages of 18-24 who are exiting the Haredi sector and are considering enlisting or are in the process of enlisting.

The program lasts four weeks and includes full room and board. During the program, participants will get to know about the different units and tracks in the IDF and take trips around the country. The program will also help participants with both physical and mental preparation for military service.

The participants also receive help in connecting with the rest of Israeli society and receive guidance from Meitav, the unit that oversees new recruits, concerning the enlistment process and recruitment to specific units. Participants will continue to receive guidance and assistance throughout their military service.

First time the program has ever been offered

The program is free of cost for eligible people and is set to begin in mid-March. Applications are open until Thursday.

This is the first time the ministry has offered such a program. A press release about the program appears to have been taken down by the ministry.