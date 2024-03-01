Haredi leadership needs a solution for draft crisis - comment

Almost 20 years ago, while serving as a soldier in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, I had the opportunity to establish a desk that would focus on haredi (ultra-Orthodox) and religious media on behalf of the army. I was very naive; at times, that allowed me to promote positive news stories to the news outlets that were particularly anti-IDF then.

But other times, my requests to connect positively to the haredi public through its media outlets ended up doing the opposite. One of those moments was when I brought a senior columnist of a weekly magazine to a Nahal haredi base near Modi’in. The 97th Netzah Yehuda Battalion, part of the Kfir Brigade, facilitates haredi Jewish men’s service in the IDF, maintaining an environment that is observant of Halacha (Jewish law), and primarily operating in Judea and Samaria.

I was optimistic. Finally, a haredi magazine was committed to writing an article about what was happening in these unique bases that were created to allow haredi men to serve in the IDF according to their sensitivities.

There were two separate kitchens on two sides of the base to separate dairy and meat cooking, religious newspapers distributed instead of the secular ones on regular army bases, and a synagogue that also served as a beit midrash (learning center) for soldiers who wanted to learn Torah. This unique army base only allowed men to enter out of respect for the religious views of the haredi and Religious Zionist soldiers.

I was expecting a positive and groundbreaking article; it turned out that my expectations had been naive. The article was full of lies, and the journalist ignored all of the unique initiatives I mentioned – that he, of course, had seen. His mission from the get-go was to portray this as a conspiracy to draft young haredi men – promoted, according to him, by those who were trying to cause them to leave their haredi communities and become secular. ORTHODOX SOLDIERS participate in an IDF swearing-in ceremony in Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Since this incident, the ultra-Orthodox communities in Israel have changed immensely. Many haredim are a lot more integrated into Israeli society. You can regularly see several haredi men and women journalists on news channels, and more and more of them are slowly integrating into higher education, as well as in government offices and public positions.

Interestingly, many prominent haredi Jews in the Diaspora have become huge IDF supporters – including those in hassidic groups, who will donate toward issues regarding Israel’s defense or even hold events for soldiers.

Discussions on the haredi draft

THAT SAID, the number of haredim enlisting in Israel is minimal. Between 2019 and 2021, about 1,200 enlisted each year, out of approximately 12,000 eligible for conscription, with the majority of enlistees aged 18-21, according to data released by the IDF in 2023.

As reported earlier this week by The Jerusalem Post’s Eliav Breuer, a new proposal for a bill that would end the blanket exemption given to ultra-Orthodox Israelis should only be promoted with the consent of all of the parties in the coalition, including the haredi parties themselves, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement.

The speech was Gallant’s first public address on the issue after a series of legal, legislative, and security demands brought it to the fore earlier this month.

Gallant emphasized the “real and direct” necessity to extend the service term for mandatory and reserve soldiers in the IDF, highlighting that “the war has proven that everyone must enter under the stretcher.” He pointed out that “sharing the burden” has been a “national challenge for 75 years.” Yet, with Israel encountering a challenge not seen in 75 years, he urged that it was crucial to decide on groundbreaking measures.

He made a statement on the significance of physical security for spiritual pursuits, particularly in the context of haredi Torah study, saying, “Without physical existence, there is no spiritual existence.” Gallant appealed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to spearhead a collaborative initiative within the coalition – and potentially gain support from the opposition – to develop a strategy for haredi IDF enlistment.

In retort, Yair Lapid, the opposition leader and chairman of Yesh Atid, announced plans to introduce an “egalitarian, efficient, and fair” bill the following week. He challenged the Likud Party to align with Zionist ideals and support the bill, arguing that collective success hinges on unified enlistment efforts.

As reported by Israeli media, the haredi parties Shas and United Torah Judaism expressed their displeasure with Gallant’s remarks, criticizing them as superficial and inadequate for addressing the crisis. A UTJ insider cautioned that Netanyahu’s tenure as prime minister by summer depended on securing a conscription law’s passage in the Knesset.

THIS HEATED discussion has been going on since October 7. Most of those killed on that tragic day were secular Israelis at the Nova music festival, as well as at the kibbutzim on the Gaza border. After the war broke out, we saw an influx of soldiers killed from a variety of backgrounds.

Still, a large number were from Religious Zionist backgrounds, as well as many Olim (immigrants to Israel) and traditional Israelis from the periphery. In addition, many Druze and Bedouin soldiers and citizens have been killed since October 7. Israelis felt as if every part of their society was contributing its sons and daughters, some of whom made the ultimate sacrifice.

A friend of mine who owns stores in haredi neighborhoods said a month into the war that it was “business as usual” at his stores since life in these areas was only minimally affected. That said, there have been many vital initiatives from haredi individuals and organizations where they volunteered to assist Israelis, impressively and uniquely. But the fact that they haven’t been sacrificing their children in this war is something that has caused most Israelis to be impatient – and they have an excellent reason for that.

Haredi leaders and rabbis need to wake up quickly and initiate their draft laws or even laws that force every individual to either enlist or participate in National Service, as do many young Religious Zionist women for two years after high school. If they don’t take the first step, those who are angry at them will. This change cannot work if it is external to their communities: It needs to come from within.

I am terrified that politicians will try to promote campaigns against the haredi community and cause them to take a step back from what could be a historic moment regarding drafting their youth more substantially.

Finally, I would also suggest that American supporters of Israeli haredi yeshivot or institutions have a talk with their Israeli counterparts and encourage them to make this courageous leap. If we force this upon the haredi community, they will do everything in their power to fight against these laws. Let’s seek authentic dialogue for Israel to survive both this deadly war against external enemies and also what seems to be the next massive fight from within.