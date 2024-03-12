US: Netanyahu’s leadership may be jeopardized, Gaza policies harmful

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may not be able to retain his hold on power and could be replaced by a more moderate government, the United States predicted as tensions have increased between the two governments over the Gaza war.

“Netanyahu’s viability as [a] leader as well as his governing collation of far-right and ultra-orthodox parties that pursue hardline policies on Palestinian and security issues may be in doubt,” the US said in its annual Threat Assessment report for 2024.

The 41-page document, which examined regional and global instability, was produced at the beginning of February but released only on Monday.

“Distrust of Netanyahu’s ability to rule has deepened and broadened across the public from its already high levels before the war,” it stated.

“We expect large protests demanding his resignation and new elections. A different, more moderate government is a possibility,” the report stated. A placard with an image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen as people take part in a protest against Netanyahu's government, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas from Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 2, 2024. (credit: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/REUTERS)

It was published as polls continue to show that Minister-without-portfolio Benny Gantz would receive at least double the number of votes than Netanyahu if elections were held today.

Report questions Israel's ability to totally defeat Hamsa

The report also speculated that Israel could not achieve its goal of totally defeating Hamas.

“Israel probably will face lingering armed resistance from Hamas for years to come and the military will struggle to neutralize Hamas’s underground infrastructure, which allows insurgents to hide, regain strength, and surprise Israeli forces,” the report stated.

CIA Director William Burns elaborated on information contained in the report in a testimony he gave to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence in Washington, DC.

He stressed in importance of global and domestic public opinion in combating a non-state actor such as Hamas in tunnel warfare in an urban setting.

“Israel’s war against Hamas has shown the difficulty of using military force alone to eradicate a non-state actor imbedded in a civilian population especially one that has been so adept at using underground tunnels,” he said.

“I worry that Netanyahu’s conduct in the war threatens to undermine support for Israel in the long term including in the US,” Burns stated.

“This international support has been key to Israel’s security,” Burns said.