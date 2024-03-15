Grapevine March 14, 2024: All at sea

Lithuanian Ambassador to Israel Audrius Brūzga welcomed numerous guests to ZOA House in Tel Aviv for a reception and the screening of a documentary film to celebrate the anniversary of the restoration of his country’s independence on March 11, 1990. Lithuania was the first republic to declare full independence from the Soviet Union.

Brūzga said there were in fact three Lithuanian Independence Days, and he sincerely hoped there would not be a fourth. The other two commemorate the coronation of King Mindaugas and the declaration of statehood on July 6, 1253; and a previous restoration of Independence on February 16, 1918.

The documentary, Rowing the Atlantic, was about the solo trip in a small row boat by traveler and blogger Aurimas Valujavicius, who often sailed in turbulent seas.

The opening scenes show him brushing his teeth and shaving – not easy tasks in a row boat.

Facing challenges is part of the Lithuanian DNA according to Brūzga, and there were certainly a lot of challenges throughout the voyage. The dialogue was mostly in Lithuanian, but on the occasions in which Valujavicius spoke English during landings along the way, it was with a heavy Lithuanian accent – unlike the ambassador who could easily be mistaken for a native English speaker. An El Al plane flying above the clouds. (credit: IPTC/GPO)

Doctor saves elderly woman on plane

■ WHEN AN elderly woman traveling this week on an El-Al flight from Russia to Israel began to feel ill, passengers sitting nearby notified the flight attendants, who requested medical assistance.

Aviation physician and long-time United Hatzalah volunteer, Dr. Nathan Ungar was sleeping peacefully in his seat, returning to Israel after assisting in the transport of a patient to Russia. As a physician who frequently accompanies sick patients, Ungar had a prior rapport with the crew, who immediately approached his seat, roused him, and informed him of the emergency.

The doctor quickly located the distressed passenger, finding her slumped in her seat, barely conscious. Using the flight’s medical equipment, Ungar began a thorough examination of the patient and realized that her condition was critical, as she had dangerously low blood pressure and oxygen levels. He then asked the flight crew to make the onboard oxygen tank accessible, along with medications. Ungar connected the patient to oxygen, opened an IV line, and administered fluids to the patient, whose condition slowly began to stabilize.

After monitoring the patient, the doctor stayed close to her until the plane landed at Ben-Gurion Airport and an Advanced Life Support Ambulance met the plane on the tarmac and transported the patient to the hospital for further care.

“The story would have ended very differently if I hadn’t acted on time,” said Ungar. “I’m just blessed to have been at the right place at the right time.”

Australian solidarity mission

■ OF ALL the solidarity missions that have come to Israel since October 7, those traveling the furthest distance come from Australia. Yet another of these missions was in Israel this week, and like most, visited the scenes of the Hamas massacre and met with families of the hostages and with Israeli politicians and other dignitaries.

Led by its chairman Eli Nossbaum, the Australian Jewish Funders delegation met with President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal to assure them of the continued support of the Australian Jewish community.

Among the subjects discussed during the meeting were sexual violence against women, increasing antisemitism in Australia, the large number of Zionist and other Jewish organizations in Australia, the compassion of US President Joe Biden, mental health, the need for evacuated kibbutzniks to gt back to their homes, and the possibility of entering into diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia. In response to a question on the latter, Herzog said that this would depend on Saudi Arabia’s relationship with the United States. In response to a question as to why the Israeli government is taking so long to bring home the hostages, Herzog said that he was not the spokesman for the government – but he did make a valiant effort to defend it.

The AJF is a member-based organization guided by innovation, collaboration and leadership, Jewish values, tradition, and wisdom to strengthen the Australian Jewish community and the State of Israel.

Women leaders in Ra'anana

■ IN HONOR of International Women’s Day, the Ra’anana Municipality ran a campaign to identify local women leaders. Canadian-born Mindy Ajzner, who wanted to bring something useful and meaningful to Israel from Toronto, chose to teach financial literacy to teenagers and young adults. The course she gives is called Chaim BePlus for which she received the Ra’anana 2024 Women’s Leadership Award in the field of financial education. In the 17 years in which she has been teaching in schools and workshops, more than 21,000 students from all over the country have received practical courses in personal financial management. Chaim BePlus also has its own Whatsapp group for sharing financial tips and success stories through written posts and videos.

Yad Vashem recognizes Dutch citizens who saved Jews during the Holocaust

■ IN A ceremony at The Hague, this week, Yad Vashem chairman Dani Dayan and Israel’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Modi Ephraim honored three Dutch Righteous Among the Nations who have been recognized by Yad Vashem.

The descendants of Rolina and Johannes Oelen, Jan Hendriks and Johannes and Wilhelmina Bros, were presented with the certificate and medal of appreciation on behalf of the Jewish people and the State of Israel for their selfless acts of kindness and bravery in rescuing and hiding Jews during the Holocaust. The ceremony was a significant part of part of Dayan’s visit to the Netherlands for the inauguration of the National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam. The opening of the museum was attended by King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands; Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who was in Israel this week; President Isaac Herzog; the President of Austria, Alexander van der Bellen; the president of the German Bundesrat Manuela Schwesig; the mayor of Amsterdam Femke Halsema, and leaders of Jewish communities from the Netherlands and beyond.

A tribute to those in Jewish burial societies

■ IT’S FAR from a pleasant job, but it is holy work, which on Sunday evening, March 17, will be duly praised by several important people. The occasion is a tribute to all those who work in the framework of the Jewish Burial Society or the Hevra Kadisha as it is called in Hebrew.

Speakers at the tribute – to be held at the Belvedere Banquet Halls in Rishon LeZion – will laud Hevra Kadisha workers who continue with the daily task of steeling themselves to look at sights that are not easy to view, and who apply themselves to the work at hand, because it is holy. In the immediate aftermath of the Hamas massacre on Simchat Torah, the Hevra Kadisha had to prepare more than 70 graves for victims who had been identified.

Among the speakers at the event will be President Herzog, former chief rabbis Shlomo Amar and Israel Meir Lau; Religious Affairs Minister Michael Malchieli; and Welfare and Social Services Minister Ya’akov Margi.

Evidence of war crimes by Hamas

■ HADASSAH NATIONAL President Carol Ann Schwartz hosted a breakfast meeting in New York this week for Dr. Cochav Elkayam-Levy, chair of the Civil Commission on October 7 Crimes by Hamas against women and children, to present a documented briefing on the Commission’s findings on Hamas’s use of rape and other forms of sexual violence as weapons of war against Israeli women and girls.

Others who spoke about the irrefutable evidence of war crimes by Hamas included Celine Bardet, founder of WeAreNotWeaponsofWar (WWoW), and Marie-Sarah Seeberger, member of the World Jewish Congress Jewish Diplomatic Corps (France). Schwartz discussed the slow response from the international community and Hadassah’s global End The Silence Campaign to seek justice and hold Hamas accountable.

Israel and Thailand mark 70 years of diplomatic relations

■ TO MARK the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Israel, the Royal Thai Embassy, in collaboration with Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF), held a Tree Planting Ceremony at Ben-Shemen Forest. Seventy biblical saplings, namely pine, oak, carob, bay, laurel, and cypress were planted by 70 dignitaries and others who have constructively contributed to the bonds of friendship between the two nations.

Thai Ambassador Pannabha Chandraramya, together with Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter spoke of the long and important relationship between their two countries and reiterated their commitments to further advance cooperation in all areas in the future. Chandraramya looked forward to a greener and more sustainable Israel, saying that the trees, with their roots firmly grounded, will serve as living symbols of the deepening ties between the two countries.

Dichter highlighted the significant contribution of Thai workers to Israel’s agriculture and economy and expressed hope that the remaining eight Thai nationals held in captivity in Gaza would be released in the near future. Ifat Ovadia-Luski, KKL-JNF’s World Chairwoman, echoed the hope for the safe return of the Thai nationals. She also emphasized the significance of the newly planted trees as living symbols of the deepening ties between Thailand and Israel.

Michael Ronen, head of the Southeast-Asia and India, division at Israel’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, read the “Prayer for a Tree Planting” in English to bless the 70 trees of friendship.

