IDF finds bomb in vehicle at Tzofim checkpoint and arrests four suspects

IDF arrested four suspects at the Tzofim checkpoint after finding a bomb in their vehicle, the IDF said on Friday.

Soldiers who were operating at the checkpoint stopped the vehicle and, after searching it, found the explosive device on the side of the car door.

After conducting a further search, photos of weapons were also found on the suspect's phones.

The suspects have been arrested and transferred for further investigation.

Further IDF arrests

In addition to the four arrested, Shin Bet arrested 14 wanted people on Thursday night throughout the area of Judea and Samaria. IDF soldiers operate in the West Bank. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

According to the IDF, in the villages of Arraba in Northern Israel and Tulkarm in the West Bank, five wanted people were also arrested.

Those arrested had all their weapons confiscated from them, while no IDF soldiers were injured in the process.

Since the beginning of the war, approximately 3,500 wanted persons have been arrested, over 1,500 of whom are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas, the IDF said.