Latin American mayors and governors visit Israel amid antisemitism wave

Latin American mayors and governors visited Israel in a solidarity delegation on Wednesday amid rising antisemitism in their home regions, organizer Combat Antisemitism Movement said.

Participants of the four-day visit included Governor of Panama City Governor Carla Britannia Garcia Borace, Maldonado, Uruguay Governor Enrique Andres Antia Behrens, of La Paz, Honduras Mayor Jose Anibal Flores Ayala, Colina, Chile Mayor Isabel Margarita Valenzuela Ahumada, and Mayor Juan Fernando Lopez Fuentes of Quetzaltenango, Guatemala.

The delegation visited Sderot, Ofakim, and the Supernova festival massacre site. The leaders also spoke with local Israeli authorities about possibly twinning their cities with Israeli cities.

Wave of antisemitism in Latin America

CAM said that the trip came as Jewish organizations were raising the alarm regarding a "tsunami" of antisemitism in Latin America. People visit the site of the Nova music festival massacre, in Re'im, near the Israeli-Gaza border, December 31, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

“At a time of rising antisemitism globally, to have so many prominent local and regional leaders from Latin America serves as an antidote to hate,” said CEO of CAM Sacha Roytman.

"We believe in the importance of harnessing local leadership to fight hatred of Israel. Governors and mayors have a unique ability to proactively confront antisemitism at the local level, knowing their communities most closely.”