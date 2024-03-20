Israeli news broadcast confuses Likud spokesperson with soccer coach

Channel 12 caused a recent sensation during a report on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The news channel aired a report on Likud spokesperson Guy Levy, who is expected to step down from his role, but presented a picture of retired soccer player turned coach, Guy Levi.

Social media users mocked Channel 12 and the reporter behind the story, Ben Caspit. In response, Levy posted on X: "Ben Caspit has woken up again with fantasies. In the picture is the soccer coach Guy Levi, not me."

בן כספית שוב התעורר עם פנטזיות.נ.ב: בתמונה זה גיא לוי המאמן ולא אני pic.twitter.com/mRzcxyIrH0 — גיא לוי Guy levy (@levyguy77) March 16, 2024

Another tweeter added sarcastically, "The Likud reported that Guy Levi's position is stable and there is no intention to dismiss him this season." Another tweeter wrote: "Avram Grant is the candidate to replace him. He has never been more suitable."

Who is Guy Levi, the soccer coach?

Soccer coach Guy Levi is the son of Gavri Levi, former chairman of the Israel Football Association. In the past, he played several seasons with Hapoel Petah Tikva, which he then went on to coach.

Levi has coached many other teams since then, including Hapoel Haifa, Bnei Sakhnin, Beitar Jerusalem, and Hapoel Tel Aviv. In addition, he has also coached the Israeli U-21 national team.