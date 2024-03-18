Israeli forces arrest wanted individuals throughout West Bank

IDF, Shin Bet, and the Border Police personnel arrested 14 wanted individuals overnight throughout the West Bank, the IDF reported Monday.

At the same time, the Jordan Valley region brigade interrogated many suspects during an operation in Dheisha in Etzion.

In the counter-terrorism operation in Dheisha, in cooperation with the Metzada Unit of the Israel Prison Service (IPS), two wanted persons were arrested, and many suspects were interrogated.

According to IDF reports, IDF soldiers discovered weapons in both Beita and Huwara. Three wanted men suspected of inciting terrorism were also arrested in Beitunya and al-Bireh in Benjamin.

Confiscated weapons were transferred for further inspection

The arrested individuals and confiscated weapons were transferred for further inspection by the security forces. There were no reported IDF casualties in these operations. IDF forces operation in Judea and Samaria, March 18, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Earlier on Thursday, the Shin Bet arrested 14 wanted people throughout the West Bank, in addition to the IDF arresting four suspects at the Tzofim checkpoint after finding a bomb in their vehicle.

According to the IDF, in the villages of Arraba in Northern Israel and Tulkarm in the West Bank, five wanted people were also arrested on Thursday. Those arrested had all their weapons confiscated from them, while no IDF soldiers were injured in the process.

So far, since the beginning of the war, approximately 3,500 wanted persons have been arrested throughout the West Bank by the Jordan Valley region brigade, over 1,500 of whom are affiliated with Hamas.