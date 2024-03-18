Ashkenazic Chief Rabbi hints criticism towards Sephardic counterpart on 'exodus' of haredi Jews

Israel's Ashkenazic Chief Rabbi tried to fix the damage of his Sephardic counterpart and spoke on Monday in support of Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers.

While speaking at the funeral of Captain Daniel Peretz, who was killed on October 7, Rabbi David Lau said, "We are blessed with an extraordinary generation of soldiers, unwavering in their dedication, who rise to protect the people of Israel, the Torah of Israel, and the land of Israel."

He added, "These three pillars, inseparable and stemming from the same sacred origin, reflect our undivided commitment."

Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, the Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel, has sparked controversy with his recent remarks on the compulsory drafting of haredim (Ultra Orthodox) to the IDF.

Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef's highly controversial satements

During his weekly lesson in Jerusalem on Saturday night a week and a half ago, Yosef declared, "If they force us to join the army, we will all move abroad," signaling a potential mass departure that could shake the very foundations of the state.

Emphasizing the critical role of Torah study in Israel's success and survival, Yosef argued, "The yeshivas and kollels are what hold up the world. The state exists on Torah study, and without the Torah, there would have been no success for the army."

He recalled the military's achievements on October 7, attributing them to divine protection afforded by Torah learning rather than military prowess alone.

Israel historically has two Chief Rabbis, representing Ashkenazic and Sephardic Jewish communities. Yosef and Lau have had many disagreements between themselves throughout their tenior.

Many criticized Yosef for his statement, which instantly went viral. The Religious Zionist party responded to these announcements in a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Conscripting into the army: a great mitzvah! After two thousand years of exile, we will never leave our country. A public that is willing to pay with its life for the Land of Israel will not give it up under any conditions."

Rabbi David Stav, Chair of the Tzohar Rabbinical Organization, responded to the Sephardic Chief Rabbi’s statements, saying: "During this time of continued pain and tragedy for the people of Israel, where nearly every day we are witness to more and more of our children falling in defense of this land, every focus must be on defending and supporting service in our military. Any statement that encourages avoiding IDF service is a despicable moral stain and disgrace of God’s name."

Hundreds of mourners came to the Mt. Herzl military cemetery under dark gray skies, which opened to heavy rains, to pay their last respects at the funeral of Perez, 22. Perez was killed in action on October 7, and his body was taken to Gaza.

The IDF announced his death on March 17. His funeral was held in Jerusalem on March 18 although his body is still being held by Hamas. A coffin with blood belonging to Perez gathered at his tank’s last battle site was lowered into the grave.