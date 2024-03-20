More than two million Israelis took part in Good Deeds Day by volunteering and taking part in thousands of doing good projects. Good Deeds Day was initiated by businesswoman and philanthropist Shari Arison 18 years ago, and it brings a myriad of opportunities for volunteering and doing good nationwide.

This year, Good Deeds Day was held under the theme of United in Good, with the idea of creating a critical mass of good that can bring about positive change in the world. It called for us all to step out and do a good deed for the benefit of others, be it large or small, each according to their heart’s desire, with the intent of creating positive change while strengthening unity.

Good Deeds Day initiator, businesswoman and philanthropist Shari Arison, says, “On Good Deeds Day, scores of good people and good organizations stepped out to do a good deed, creating a critical mass of people who are united in good. Especially now in these times, and in addition to spreading good, it is important for us to also emphasize the issue of unity amongst our people. We are more united, loving, giving, and rallying to volunteer for others. I believe that if we think good, speak good, do good, and safeguard our togetherness, our world will be a better place.”