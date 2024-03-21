Israel's diplomacy crisis: Key directorate leaderless amid Netanyahu's English flap

Israel's Public Diplomacy Directorate, the cornerstone of the nation's global communication efforts, has been without a director since the beginning of 2023. This situation has come to light following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's criticisms of the directorate's effectiveness, saying on Wednesday that "there are no people who can connect word to word in English."

It also comes as one of Israel's most prominent English spokespeople, Eylon Levy, has been suspended for reasons not entirely clear.

Established in 2008 by veteran Yarden Vatikay, the directorate has been pivotal in Israel's public diplomacy, ensuring cohesive and strategic communication across various state and non-state entities. Its role has been especially critical in articulating Israel's governmental policies and its stance on international matters, including during periods of crisis.

The directorship vacancy contrasts starkly with the urgent need for adept advocacy underscored by Netanyahu's comments and the backdrop of ongoing regional conflicts. Traditionally insulated from political appointments to preserve its professional ethos, the directorate has seen its last professional head exit at the beginning of 2023, leaving a notable gap in Israel's advocacy framework.

The process to fill this crucial role began belatedly in August 2023, a significant delay that spans most of the current government's tenure to date. This void of leadership has overlapped with heightened geopolitical tensions and the outbreak of war in October, spotlighting the vacancy amidst a need for proficient public diplomacy.

With the candidate selection process inching forward and interviews only recently initiated, there is no clear indication of when a new director will be appointed. This delay has sparked public criticism, including from Netanyahu.

Directorate convenes forum discussions with broad range of participants

The Directorate includes representatives from the Prime Minister's Office, the Foreign Ministry, Diaspora and Combating Antisemitism Ministry, IDF Spokesperson, Israel Police, the intelligence community, the Government Press Office, and more.

Representatives of relevant government ministries also join the forum discussions based on the topics at hand. Israel's Public Diplomacy Directorate maintains ongoing contact with many pro-Israel bodies operating both in Israel and around the world. The Directorate cooperates with these bodies to promote the goals of the State of Israel and its positions in places where these bodies operate. The Directorate passes on to them the main messages of Israel's advocacy and assists them in producing materials to help spread the Israeli advocacy messages.

Leon Kraiem contributed to this report.