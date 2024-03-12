Barrage of 100 rockets pounds northern Israel

Alarms sounded in the Galilee and the Golan Heights as a barrage of at least 100 rockets were launched in their direction Tuesday morning, Israeli media reported.

Crashes were sighted in open areas in the open areas of Ein Kuniya, Snir, Sha'ar Yashuv, and Kfar Szold.

האזעקות בצפון: עשרות שיגורים לעבר אצבע הגליל ורמת הגולן, זוהו נפילות בשטחים פתוחים@hadasshtaif pic.twitter.com/B0s9DGjozb — גלצ (@GLZRadio) March 12, 2024

The IDF then attacked launchers in Lebanon that had fired towards the north. Fighter jets additionally attacked three launchers that fired toward the Golan Heights, the IDF reported.

Additionally, military fighter jets attacked two Hezbollah compounds in the area of Beka deep in Lebanon in response to the earlier rocket fire towards the north of Israel. The compounds are affiliated with Hezbollah's airforce.