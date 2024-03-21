Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ben-Gvir demands answers on reports of Israel-Fatah meeting

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has demanded answers from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following reports on Channel 13 on Thursday that Israeli officials had met with Fatah officials to discuss "the day after" in Gaza.

The report alleges that the coordinator of the government's operations in the territories and a very senior member of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) met with Fatah officials in the West Bank. However, it is not clear if they had permission from Netanyahu.

"The report, according to which senior officials in the IDF and the Shin Bet met with a senior member of the terrorist organization Fatah, raises many questions regarding the conduct of the professional level."

"I expect the Prime Minister to clarify whether the meetings with a senior member of Fatah were at his discretion and under his guidance or whether the Defense Minister and the professional echelon did so on their own accord."

"If the Prime Minister is really interested in a complete victory, he must clearly cancel the idea that the Palestinian Authority, which finances murderers, will rule the Gaza Strip after the war."

US to bring Gaza ceasefire resolution to UN on Friday
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 09:56 PM
Protesters demonstrate outside Netanyahu's house in Caesarea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 09:44 PM
Israel Police, Shin Bet foil suicide terror attack in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 09:13 PM
Pentagon to host bilateral meeting with Yoav Gallant next week
By HANNAH SARISOHN
03/21/2024 09:05 PM
US Antony Blinken strives for Gaza Ceasefire
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 08:46 PM
Daniel Hagari: IDF arrested senior Hamas officials in Shifa operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 08:46 PM
Deadly suicide bombing hits Kandahar bank
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 07:57 PM
Son of Israeli Eurovision stars Orna and Moshe Datz dies from epilepsy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 07:24 PM
'Houthis have not provided one loaf of bread to Gaza' - CENTCOM chief
By HANNAH SARISOHN
03/21/2024 07:13 PM
Lapid slams decision to cancel cabinet debate about the hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 06:20 PM
Or Yehuda resident detained over road rage hammer attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 06:02 PM
Successful interception of 'suspicious target' over the Red Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 05:52 PM
‘Must be consequences’ for delayed hostage negotiations House Rep. say
By HANNAH SARISOHN
03/21/2024 05:17 PM
German foreign minister's ongoing efforts in the Middle East
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 05:06 PM
Israel under pressure to postpone Rafah operation, US rejects proposal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 04:06 PM