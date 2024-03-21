Ben-Gvir demands answers on reports of Israel-Fatah meeting

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has demanded answers from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following reports on Channel 13 on Thursday that Israeli officials had met with Fatah officials to discuss "the day after" in Gaza.

The report alleges that the coordinator of the government's operations in the territories and a very senior member of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) met with Fatah officials in the West Bank. However, it is not clear if they had permission from Netanyahu.

"The report, according to which senior officials in the IDF and the Shin Bet met with a senior member of the terrorist organization Fatah, raises many questions regarding the conduct of the professional level."

"I expect the Prime Minister to clarify whether the meetings with a senior member of Fatah were at his discretion and under his guidance or whether the Defense Minister and the professional echelon did so on their own accord."

"If the Prime Minister is really interested in a complete victory, he must clearly cancel the idea that the Palestinian Authority, which finances murderers, will rule the Gaza Strip after the war."