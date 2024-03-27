Suspended government spokesman Eylon Levy dismissed from his position - report

Eylon Levy, the recently-suspended Israeli government spokesperson, has now been terminated from his position, according an N12 report on Wednesday night.

N12 reported that the government spokesperon's office has decided to dismiss Eylon Levy from his position in the coming days on Tuesday night.

The government's decision to oust him from his role as the "national spokesman" in foreign media was made due to a series of diplomatic incidents in which he was involved - including an unusual response to a tweet by the British Foreign Minister.

Levy is employed on a monthly renewed contract, and the office does not intend to extend his starting from next month. N12’s source in the government spokespeople office explained the decision saying that Levy "strayed from the messages conspicuously and took liberties that caused diplomatic incidents."

The reasons for his dismissal

The government office clarified that “the latest incident in which he clashed with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron was the straw that broke the camel's back," N12 reports. Elon Levy (credit: official site)

The government office listed several additional incidents, including Levy’s audition on "Dancing with the Stars,” which was made without confirming this with his superiors beforehand. Additionally, he posted a video at the beginning of the war that turned out to be fake and mocked Nasrallah and his speechwriter instead of calming tensions.

N12’s report ends with a reminder that despite the decision to dismiss him, it is important to emphasize that Levy is a young, energetic, articulate, and excellent spokesperson. He is to a large extent the new face of Israel, despite his mistakes, N12 claims.