Israel agrees to exchange prisoners for bodies of IDF soldiers killed in 2014 war

Israel has agreed to a proposal forwarded to Hamas that includes the bodies of Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, two IDF soldiers who were killed in Operation Protective Edge a decade ago, according to a Saturday report by KAN.

The proposal was forwarded to Hamas, but they have not yet responded.

The proposal also includes the release of prisoners who were formerly released in the Gilad Shalit deal but were then arrested again.

The Shalit deal was an agreement in 2011 between Israel and Hamas to release Gilad Shalit, who was held hostage by Hamas from 2006 to 2011 and was released in exchange for 1,027 prisoners held by Israel.

The possible dealt with Hamas

As for the possible deal with Hamas, the offer is expected to be on the table again as part of the negotiations that will resume in Cairo in the coming days, according to three sources involved in negotiations cited by KAN. Leah Goldin, mother of Hadar, speaks at a press conference, August 5, 2018 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Shaul's brother said in an interview with KAN in the first days of the current war against Hamas to "not miss the opportunity again to get my brother back; my family has been abandoned."

Simcha Goldin, Hadar's father, spoke at the beginning of the war at a press conference of relatives of the families of the kidnapped and missing, and said, "The voice from here must be uniform and clear - if the state does not return all the captives and missing, Israeli society will collapse."