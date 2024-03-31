Watch: Demonstration outside Knesset calling for elections, return of hostages

Demonstrators gathered outside the Knesset on Sunday, calling for the dissolution of the Knesset and setting an immediate date for elections.

Speakers included Yair Lapid, head of Yesh Atid, several parents of hostages or victims of October 7, as well as Moshe Redman, one of the leaders of the Judicial reform protest movement.

A tent city was reportedly set up outside of the Knesset building. Demonstrations began at 7 p.m.

Main demands of the demonstration

The three main points of the demonstration, according to a spokesperson, were:

1. Announcing a date for the elections, which will be held as soon as possible and before the anniversary of the October 7 disaster.

2. Promotion of a deal for the return of the hostages.

3. Canceling the scheduled recess of the Knesset at a time when the hostages have not yet returned and hundreds of thousands of displaced Israelis have not yet returned to their homes.

The demonstrations and the protest camp were coordinated and approved by the Israel Police.

The entire Israeli public, in all its shades, was invited to join and participate in this important struggle for the country's future.